“Disgusting”: AppleTV Under Fire for Sacrilegious Scene

Apple TV+ is facing fierce backlash after a “blasphemous” scene in its new dark comedy-drama series Your Friends & Neighbours.

In the series, Jon Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to burglary to maintain his lavish lifestyle after losing his job and going through a divorce. However, a disturbing moment in episode six has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Created by Jewish screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, the show includes a scene where characters break into a Catholic church, steal consecrated wafers from the tabernacle, and mockingly consume them with jam. One character even jokes about eating the “body of Christ” before seemingly attempting to engage in sexual activity in the pews.

The trivialization of the Eucharist, a sacred sacrament in Catholicism, has sparked intense backlash from religious communities who view the scene as deeply disrespectful and offensive to millions of believers.

Apple TV releases disgraceful scene in Your Friends & Neighbors where a couple breaks into a Catholic Church and snacks on Consecrated Hosts!



Would Apple mock another religion besides Christianity?



GOD WILL NOT BE MOCKED!

Viewers around the world have condemned the scene, calling it a deliberate provocation aimed at mocking Christianity. Many have labelled it “blasphemous,” warning that it reflects a troubling trend in media to disparage Christian beliefs while other religions are treated with respect. Critics have also highlighted the consistent double standard in Hollywood, pointing out that similar scenes targeting Islam, Judaism, or Hinduism would never be allowed.

“Apple and its creators have crossed a line,” said one prominent Catholic figure. “It’s not enough that they marginalise Christianity — now they actively mock it. If this were a scene about desecrating the Torah or the Quran, it would never see the light of day. People’s careers would end.”

The scene is being described as part of a broader trend where Christianity is increasingly subject to mockery in mainstream entertainment, while other religions remain largely off-limits for such treatment. The growing sense among many viewers is that Christian values and symbols are fair game for satire and mockery, but any similar disrespectful treatment of other religions would be considered unacceptable.

The backlash has sparked calls for boycotts of Apple, the show, and its creators. However, as of now, neither Apple nor Jonathan Tropper has issued any public statement addressing the outrage.