Image
Church ·News & Commentary

“Disgusting”: AppleTV Under Fire for Sacrilegious Scene

"If this were a scene about desecrating the Torah or the Quran, it would never see the light of day. People's careers would end."

Staff Writer Jun 5, 2025

Apple TV+ is facing fierce backlash after a “blasphemous” scene in its new dark comedy-drama series Your Friends & Neighbours.

In the series, Jon Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to burglary to maintain his lavish lifestyle after losing his job and going through a divorce. However, a disturbing moment in episode six has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Created by Jewish screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, the show includes a scene where characters break into a Catholic church, steal consecrated wafers from the tabernacle, and mockingly consume them with jam. One character even jokes about eating the “body of Christ” before seemingly attempting to engage in sexual activity in the pews.

The trivialization of the Eucharist, a sacred sacrament in Catholicism, has sparked intense backlash from religious communities who view the scene as deeply disrespectful and offensive to millions of believers.

Viewers around the world have condemned the scene, calling it a deliberate provocation aimed at mocking Christianity. Many have labelled it “blasphemous,” warning that it reflects a troubling trend in media to disparage Christian beliefs while other religions are treated with respect. Critics have also highlighted the consistent double standard in Hollywood, pointing out that similar scenes targeting Islam, Judaism, or Hinduism would never be allowed.

“Apple and its creators have crossed a line,” said one prominent Catholic figure. “It’s not enough that they marginalise Christianity — now they actively mock it. If this were a scene about desecrating the Torah or the Quran, it would never see the light of day. People’s careers would end.”

The scene is being described as part of a broader trend where Christianity is increasingly subject to mockery in mainstream entertainment, while other religions remain largely off-limits for such treatment. The growing sense among many viewers is that Christian values and symbols are fair game for satire and mockery, but any similar disrespectful treatment of other religions would be considered unacceptable.

The backlash has sparked calls for boycotts of Apple, the show, and its creators. However, as of now, neither Apple nor Jonathan Tropper has issued any public statement addressing the outrage.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Karol Nawrocki’s Shock Polish Presidential Win Crushes Euroleftist Agenda

Karol Nawrocki’s Shock Polish Presidential Win Crushes Euroleftist Agenda

“We cannot afford to sleep. We must prepare Poland for our children and grandchildren," he said. "As president, I will say it straight – Poland first, Poles first.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 5, 2025
Whites on Track to Become a Minority in the UK

Whites on Track to Become a Minority in the UK

"White Britons who trace their ancestry to the historic population of the British Isles are on track to become a minority in the United Kingdom within the next 40 years..."
By
by Staff WriterJun 4, 2025
Over 1,000 Arrested A Month for Social Media Posts in the UK

Over 1,000 Arrested A Month for Social Media Posts in the UK

"UK police have made over 12,183 arrests under laws targeting online communications, amounting to an average of 33 arrests per day, and 1,000 arrests per month."
By
by Staff WriterJun 4, 2025
“Not Recommended”: Government Admits Covid Vaccines Pose More Risk Than Benefit for Healthy Kids

“Not Recommended”: Government Admits Covid Vaccines Pose More Risk Than Benefit for Healthy Kids

"The government concluded that 'the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms' for healthy infants, children, and adolescents."
By
by Staff WriterJun 4, 2025
Evangelical Elite Follow Culture, Not Christ — Wright’s Abortion Remarks Confirm It

Evangelical Elite Follow Culture, Not Christ — Wright’s Abortion Remarks Confirm It

"The issue is no longer right versus left—it is good versus evil. And the evangelical elite has too often shown a greater concern with making themselves appear culturally 'respectable' than in standing against the evil our culture deems 'good.'"
By
by Ben DavisJun 3, 2025
Schoolchildren Taught Vikings Weren’t White—Some May Have Been Muslim

Schoolchildren Taught Vikings Weren’t White—Some May Have Been Muslim

“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 3, 2025
The First Sermon Preached in Australia

The First Sermon Preached in Australia

"Reverend Johnson's first sermon marks a foundational moment in Australia's religious and cultural history."
By
by Staff WriterJun 2, 2025
Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

"Achieving so-called historical justice requires, necessarily, doing great evil to people living today who have nothing to do with the original alleged wrong."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJun 2, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.