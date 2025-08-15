Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

Denzel Washington on His Latest Film: “Man Gives Awards, God Gives the Reward”

"Everything that I have is by the grace of God."

Rod Lampard Aug 16, 2025

God-centred mic-drops and Denzel Washington are often one and the same.

Even at 70, the strong Oscar-winning cinema drawcard is very clear about who deserves what, when it comes to his long list of working credits. 

When talking about Highest 2 Lowest  – his latest starring role directed by Spike Lee – Washington was no different.

The actor told career industry critic Jake Hamilton he wasn’t interested in winning Academy approval.

“I’ve been at this for a long time,” Washington remarked.

“There are times when I shouldn’t have won an Oscar, and times I should’ve won.

“I really don’t care about that kind of stuff. I don’t do films for Oscars.

“Man gives awards. God gives the reward.”

If people ask where he keeps his awards, the actor said he tells them, “Next to the other one.”

“I’m not bragging,” Washington clarified, “I’m just telling you how I feel about it.

“On my last day, they aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

Washington’s words are consistent with his, putting God before the grind (Coram Deo), assertions made on numerous platforms over the years.

In 2015, the American actor encouraged Dillard University students to look beyond the temporal.

“Everything that you think you see in me. Everything that I’ve accomplished, everything that you think I have – and I have a few things.

“Everything that I have is by the grace of God. Understand that. It’s a gift. “

After talking about vocation and how he was encouraged from an early age to seek first the kingdom of God (Matthew 6:33), Washington said, “I’ve been protected, I’ve been directed, I’ve been corrected.

“I’ve kept God in my life, and it’s kept me humble. I didn’t always stick with him, but He always stuck with me.”

That 2015 address ends with Washington telling students to, “Put their slippers way under the bed, so that when they wake up in the morning, they would have to get on your knees to reach them.”

Then, “while you’re down there,” he asserted, “say thank you for grace, thank you for mercy.

“Don’t just aspire to make a living. Aspire to make a difference.”

Likewise, last year, while promoting Gladiator 2, he said, “My life isn’t the movies I make.”

“That’s just what I’ve been put here to do, and proof of what I’ve been given.”

Not scared to “fall forward,” Washington isn’t afraid to speak his mind. 

It’s true he leans on the success and motivational fortitude found in Philadelphia, his 1993 film with Tom Hanks, Washington largely grimaces at Hollywoke.

He has constantly refused to play the race card, entertain identity politics, or play along with Critical Race Theory.

When asked while promoting the 2017 film Roman J Israel Esq., about “systemic racism” in the justice system, Washington fired back an Ordo Amoris response, stating,  “I think it’s important to make headway in our own house. By the time the justice system comes into play, the damage is done.

“They’re not locking up 7-year-old black kids,” he said.

While in Chicago, Washington recalled seeing some kids on bikes with masks on their heads. He was told they’re gang-related. 

Speaking to black-on-black crime, he then recounted the murder of an 11-year-old by two teenagers.

“They’re both doing life. You blame the system? Where was his father?

“Blame starts in the house, it starts in the home.”

Speaking to Betterman Ministries in March 2024, Washington said he’s “segueing out of the industry.”

“Yes, I’ve been high up on the mountain. I’ve been blessed, but that’s a slippery slope.

“It’s lonely up there,” he explained.

Washington’s advice to those who look up to him? Soli Deo Gloria.

“Stay on your knees. Watch me, but listen to God. Don’t listen to me. I’m human. Just like you.”

He also directed attention to Psalm 19:14, saying, Aim to make the words of your mouth, and the meditations of your heart, pleasing in God’s sight.

“Don’t do it to be seen. Pray about it.”

Finally, Washington concluded: Be consistent. Be committed. Without consistency, no commitment, without commitment, no consistency.

Work with what you’ve been given.

Washington’s Highest 2 Lowest is released this week in cinemas.

