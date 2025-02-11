Democrat Pastor Calls for Violence Against Elon Musk

As if there were any doubt about which party embraces violence, a Tennessee pastor recently used his Sunday sermon to advocate for violence against Elon Musk, asserting that it was “the Christian thing to do.”

Dr. Steve Caudle, pastor of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, criticized Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during a Sunday church service, suggesting his congregation should “get violent and fight.”

“I’ll say to you, beloved, no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary,” he said.

Caudle accused Musk of attempting to undermine the U.S. Treasury by threatening the public with invasions of personal data.

“When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check, there is the possibility of violence,” Caudle asserted.

“Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no choice but to get violent and fight,” he added.

Musk responded to Caudle’s remarks, posting on X, “This tells me that he is trying to hide MASSIVE fraud.”

And he’s probably right. As it’s been said, when you’re finding fraud and someone yells “Stop!” that’s a fairly good indication of who’s doing the fraud.

WATCH: