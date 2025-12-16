Deeming Backs Smith After Pronoun Police Penalty: Refusing to Affirm a Lie Isn’t Dishonesty – It’s Courage!

MP Moira Deeming is the latest big name to back Kirralie Smith.

Deeming offered her full support for the Binary spokeswoman in an email sent to Binary supporters on Friday.

Signalling her solidarity with Smith, Deeming unpacked the road to pronoun perdition, stating, “Like any mum, Smith wants her kids to be safe and free to flourish.

“So, when she saw two biological males competing in a women’s soccer league, she spoke up.

“Kirralie posted online and referred to the two biological males as men, not women.

“For that, she was dragged before the courts and charged with vilification.”

This is an Aussie mum simply speaking truth, and for doing that she has had to endure “a years-long legal process that put massive pressure on her and her family,” Deeming added.

To this, Deeming exclaimed, and “I know what that’s like!” (see here and here).

“In the judgment, the court said Kirralie’s refusal to use the transgender person’s preferred pronouns was evidence that she was not acting in good faith.”

Apparently, “refusing to affirm a lie is proof you aren’t being honest!

“Can you believe it?” she asked.

Deeming went on to state that the $95,000 compensation penalty and the process of being dragged through the courts weren’t deserved.

“Kirralie didn’t ask for this, but it’s happening, and you and I need to support her through it.”

Doubling down, Deeming then asked supporters to donate and help fund an appeal (donate here).

Leaning on her own bitter experience, she remarked, “The legal process is long and expensive.

“And it’s especially punishing when you’re being dragged before tribunals and courts.

“By supporting Kirralie,” Moira concluded, “you’re really supporting every single Australian who wants to speak up in the future.”

This is especially so for women, “because when one woman is punished for this, thousands of women are made silent.”

Writing about her fines (compensation payouts) for misgendering, Kirralie Smith said, “She has been told to remove any posts or references to the two male players in female sport, and not to name them or refer to them in future posts.”

Smith must then do exactly that.

She has to “pin a post to all socials and the website, worded and ordered by the court, that names both of them.”

“How can I do both?” Smith asked.

The court is demanding that Smith do exactly what the court found her guilty of doing.

Speaking with Caldron Pool about the bizarre order, Smith quipped, “Make it make sense.”

Separately backing Smith, Binary, and Family First director, Lyle Shelton, also offered his full support.

He invited people to sign a ‘Back the Truth. Back Kirralie Smith,’ open letter in her defence.

The open letter, Shelton explained, is an invitation for people to take a stand on behalf of every Australian who’s been told by the pronoun police

“to sit down and shut up.”

This isn’t just a letter defending Smith, he implied, this is a protest on behalf of every Australian who doesn’t “believe someone born a man can “identify” as a woman.”

Signing the letter sends a strong message to activists.

By “saying no to activists, participants in the petition are saying no to the erasure of women and yes to protecting truth, fairness, and our kids’ futures.”

The 121-word open letter is plain spoken and direct.

“Enough is enough,” it reads.

“Speaking common sense truth shouldn’t land you before the courts.

“But that’s what happened to Aussie mum Kirralie Smith.

“She didn’t threaten or abuse anyone. She simply spoke the truth that biological males do not belong in women’s and girls’ sports.

“Kirralie only said what most Australians agree with. Yet she is being punished for it.”

As such, the letter declares, “I stand with Kirralie, and I stand with all those willing to speak the truth about biological reality.

“Kirralie isn’t backing down. So, I’m backing her.”

Join over 30,000 people who have already signed the petition by adding your name here.

You can additionally help by donating to Binary’s campaign for Kirralie’s appeal here.