Craig Kelly Exposes Devastation of Snowy Mountains in Name of Renewable Energy

Former Liberal MP and Libertarian candidate, Craig Kelly, recently posted a video exposing the environmental damage caused by Australia’s renewable energy policies, specifically the Snowy 2.0 project. The video showed Kelly standing amid the wreckage of a once-beautiful forest in the Snowy Mountains, cleared to make way for infrastructure supporting the renewable energy initiative.

Kelly’s video highlighted the extensive land clearing needed for Snowy 2.0, a pumped hydro project aimed at boosting Australia’s renewable energy grid. In the video, Kelly pointed out the destruction of native bushland, including a centuries-old tree that had been felled to install transmission lines.

“This used to be part of our beautiful Snowy Mountains National Park, now desecrated in the name of renewable energy,” Kelly said. “This is the madness of the climate change agenda before your eyes.”

Kelly criticized both Labor and Liberal politicians for their role in the devastation, accusing them of ignoring the real-world consequences of their climate policies. He challenged leaders like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to visit the site before the next election, urging them to defend their “net-zero” policies in the face of such environmental destruction.

“Where are the environmentalists? Where are the greenies that care about our forest? This is the madness of the climate change agenda right here before your very eyes,” Kelly said.