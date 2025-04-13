Image
Climate ·News & Commentary

Craig Kelly Exposes Devastation of Snowy Mountains in Name of Renewable Energy

"Where are the environmentalists? Where are the greenies that care about our forest? This is the madness of the climate change agenda right here before your very eyes," Kelly said.

Staff Writer Apr 14, 2025

Former Liberal MP and Libertarian candidate, Craig Kelly, recently posted a video exposing the environmental damage caused by Australia’s renewable energy policies, specifically the Snowy 2.0 project. The video showed Kelly standing amid the wreckage of a once-beautiful forest in the Snowy Mountains, cleared to make way for infrastructure supporting the renewable energy initiative.

Kelly’s video highlighted the extensive land clearing needed for Snowy 2.0, a pumped hydro project aimed at boosting Australia’s renewable energy grid. In the video, Kelly pointed out the destruction of native bushland, including a centuries-old tree that had been felled to install transmission lines.

“This used to be part of our beautiful Snowy Mountains National Park, now desecrated in the name of renewable energy,” Kelly said. “This is the madness of the climate change agenda before your eyes.”

Kelly criticized both Labor and Liberal politicians for their role in the devastation, accusing them of ignoring the real-world consequences of their climate policies. He challenged leaders like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to visit the site before the next election, urging them to defend their “net-zero” policies in the face of such environmental destruction.

“Where are the environmentalists? Where are the greenies that care about our forest? This is the madness of the climate change agenda right here before your very eyes,” Kelly said.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

"Someone could perceive that as a hate crime," the officer said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 14, 2025
Feminists Hate Women

Feminists Hate Women

"Saying that women should not serve in frontline combat roles is now considered anti-woman."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldApr 13, 2025
Starmer Says Net Zero Nanny State Will Fortify UK Against Trump’s Tariffs

Starmer Says Net Zero Nanny State Will Fortify UK Against Trump’s Tariffs

“With one hand Starmer seems to cheer on the UK, then proceeds to stab its citizens multiple times in the back with the other.”
By
by Rod LampardApr 12, 2025
US Pastor Kidnapped at Gunpoint Mid-Sermon

US Pastor Kidnapped at Gunpoint Mid-Sermon

Josh Sullivan, a 45-year-old pastor from Tennessee, was preaching at the Fellow Baptist Church Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday evening when six armed men entered the building. Four of the suspects were masked and carrying firearms.
By
by Staff WriterApr 11, 2025
Matt Walsh Blasts NSW “Orwellian” Anti-Conversion Law: “Effectively Makes Prayer Illegal”

Matt Walsh Blasts NSW “Orwellian” Anti-Conversion Law: “Effectively Makes Prayer Illegal”

“They’re now throwing Christians in prison for practising their faith… These attacks are as unlawful and immoral as they are systematic.”
By
by Staff WriterApr 11, 2025
Study: Revival in the UK: Church Attendance Up 50%—Gen Z Leading the Way

Study: Revival in the UK: Church Attendance Up 50%—Gen Z Leading the Way

"The report reveals that over two million more people are now attending church than six years ago—a 50% increase in attendance that challenges longstanding narratives of Christian decline."
By
by Staff WriterApr 11, 2025
Major Archaeological Discoveries That Confirm the Bible’s Historicity

Major Archaeological Discoveries That Confirm the Bible’s Historicity

"These findings demonstrate that the biblical narratives align with material evidence uncovered through excavation and research."
By
by Staff WriterApr 10, 2025
NSW Labor Signals Ban On Homeschooling

NSW Labor Signals Ban On Homeschooling

"State Education Secretary Murat Dizdar told the ABC on Monday that alternatives to government education were unnecessary."
By
by Rod LampardApr 10, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.