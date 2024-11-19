Covering Up Terrorism

By now we should all know how the leftist playbook works. It is entirely predictable how the narrative will go. First, there is some horrific attack on innocent civilians somewhere in the West. Then the authorities and media will instantly insist that it was not terrorism. And it certainly was not Islamic terrorism.

The usual claim will be, “We do not yet have any motives for this attack.” Anyone who suggests that it sure seems like terrorism and Islamic terrorism are instantly branded as racists, Islamophobes and the rest. But if proof is there (e.g., the guy’s name is Muhammad, and he shouted out “Allahu Akbar” as he carried out his assault), then the spin will continue. We will be told that he was obviously mentally ill, and moreover, he of course acted alone.

And then there is the other side of this tired narrative. If anyone does such an attack who is white, or a white conservative, or worse yet, a white conservative Christian, the authorities and the media will be all over it – immediately and passionately. “See, this is what ugly white nationalism is all about. See, this is conservatism in action. We must clamp down on racist Christianity now….”

The double standards here are as plain as day. But we see these scenarios being played out over and over again. I have documented all this dozens of times on my website. But consider the latest example of this. A horrific terror attack had occurred in late July in Southport, England where three children were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. At the time a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested. But once again, any talk of this being an Islamic terror attack was quickly squashed by police, the elites, and the mainstream media.

And when large groups of concerned citizens protested this and other attacks happening so often, they were met with a huge police response, plenty of arrests, and the media condemning them as stirring up trouble and engaging in ugly racism. Yep, the same old same old. Well, just the other day things have taken a bit of a turn. As one media report describes:

Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana has appeared in court after ricin and an al Qaeda training manual were allegedly found in a search of his home. The 18-year-old appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court by video link from Belmarsh prison charged with the production of a biological toxin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Hmm, so you mean it WAS terrorism? And al Qaeda-inspired terrorism? What a surprise. Who would have thought that this would be the case? So all those protestors were right after all? Yet Starmer and others have been denying all this for months, and are guilty of a mass coverup.

People like Tommy Robinson have been hounded by the government and media, jailed and vilified for speaking out on this. He is regarded as a folk hero by the people, but as Public Enemy Number 1 by Starmer and CO. All the background details of this coverup is nicely laid out in this 20-minute video:

Former Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali wrote about these matters in August, saying that social protests that turn violent are not acceptable, and all groups engaging in riots should be condemned. However:

Unfortunately, the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer did not say this in his statement on the developments.

The Prime Minister decided instead to single out what he calls “far-right” and made a point of stressing the need to keep Muslims and minority communities safe. In this speech, which focusses not on the spark which ignited this unrest, but rather on “Islamophobia,” and “far-right” thuggery, you can see how the Prime Minister might be gearing up to implement his de facto blasphemy laws which I warned about prior to the general election in my article “Labour’s Backdoor British Blasphemy Laws.” Sir Keir’s rhetoric serves to embolden disaffected Muslim youths by furthering the narrative that Muslims are persecuted in western countries. It is this narrative which Islamists seize upon to radicalize the population and stir young men to violence. The response also serves to demoralize the British population, who have found that their extreme concern over the effects of mass-immigration falls on deaf ears. The play-book is always as follows: an immigrant or child of an immigrant goes on a killing rampage and the government goes after a “far-right” threat.

And in her newly created site, Courage Media, there is a piece by Luke Daniel looking much further into this government misinformation and coverup. He begins:

The motivations of the man who entered a Taylor Swift-themed Birthday party to attack the young girls in attendance have now been made public. Unsurprisingly, it was motivated by Islamism. Axel Rudakubana is facing charges of making a biological weapon and possessing a jihadi terror manual. After months of accusations of prejudicial Islamophobia, there are questions to which the British public want answers. How much did the authorities know about the motivations of the attacker? And when? Following the riots in the wake of the attack, Ayaan carefully noted in her piece Two-Tier Keir that the police had not yet released any information about the motive, and therefore did not state anything concrete about the motivations of the attacker which were kept hidden from us by the authorities until today. But many had their strong suspicions. Understandably so. Pattern recognition is a powerful function of the human brain. It is not the first time that this kind of horror has been unleashed on British streets in the name of radical Islam. It is not even the first time that a group of innocent young girls have been deliberately targeted. In Manchester, on 22 May 2017, 22 victims were blown up and 1,017 injured at a performance of their idol, Ariana Grande. This Summer, it was young girls at a birthday party enjoying a taste of this year’s global Taylor Swift mania. The accounts of the attack are horrific. 11 young girls were savaged by Axel Rudakubana, with three of them killed, two of them at the scene and one dying later from her injuries in hospital. Witnesses, describing the event to the BBC, recounted that it was “like a scene from a horror movie” with sinister screaming and “several young children bleeding in the road”. This is not hysteria. It is the horror wrought on our society by our inept authorities. Authorities which were intent on drip-feeding information about the attacker as tensions in response to the attack began to brew. These finally boiled over into the outrage and violence which were seen in pockets across the country.

He continues:

One BBC article blamed the subsequent riots on “untrue claims that the attacker was a Muslim” while another suggested that his being a Muslim was a “false online rumour”. Disturbances erupted outside of the Southport Mosque with a number of protestors arrested for violence and incitement, leading Sir Keir Starmer to condemn Islamophobia and far-right thuggery in his first speech after the attack. The riots were partially fuelled by the feeling that facts regarding the attack and the attacker’s identity were being kept from the public. Usually, the authorities favour getting ahead of the issue and stating their suspicions. In the immediate aftermath of the Mannheim attack in Germany, for example, the German authorities were open about their suspicions while being honest about the initial limitations of their investigations. On 31 May, Afghan refugee Sulemain Ataee stabbed six people, killing a police officer. On that same day, investigators shared openly that he probably acted out of Islamist motives. There was widespread condemnation, but there was no rioting. If the authorities had been more open with the public in the aftermath of the Southport attack, one has to wonder if the riots would have played out as they did, or whether the more sober questions about what led him to commit the crime would have dampened the fury and channelled it more productively.

He looks further at what Tommy Robinson has been through, and then concludes with these words:

For many in Britain, the social contract feels broken. Across the country, swathes of disaffected people believe that the state has neglected its primary duties – to keep law and order, and to hand down justice evenly. The channels of communication between ordinary citizens, the authorities, and the press have become antagonistic. In the wake of the revelations today, the government should be reminded that there are people in Britain who feel unheard and unrepresented. These are dangerous sentiments which the Government ought seriously to address if it wants get ahead of any future disorder.

What Daniel says about the UK is equally true of what is happening in Australia, America, Europe and elsewhere. Ordinary citizens feel that they are treated as second-class citizens while terrorists with agendas are too often treated with kid gloves, along with the ideologically charged environment that helps produce them.

That sort of situation will spell the end of any Western nation.