Conor McGregor’s Irish Presidency Bid vs. EU “Hate Speech” Laws: Pull Out or We’ll Knock You Out

"Convenient for Ireland’s current regime, if charged and convicted, the case could land McGregor in prison for seven years, and keep him out of politics for good."

Rod Lampard Mar 27, 2025

Irish presidential hopeful Conor McGregor appears to have been told: pull out or we’ll knock you out.

Despite joking online about running for the Irish presidency for years, McGregor announced a serious run for the top job in an X post on March 21.

Two days later, the Department of Public Prosecutions announced they were looking at charging him for “hate speech” over comments made online in 2023.

According to the Independent, Ireland’s DPP is “considering charging McGregor for his role in allegedly inciting hatred during the Dublin riots.”

The move involves two levels of law enforcement, Ireland’s version of the FBI, (the NBCI), and the DPP.

The NBCI appeared to be pushing for the charges, and had “sent a completed file to the DDP outlining its case against McGregor.”

Convenient for Ireland’s current regime, if charged and convicted, the case could land McGregor in prison for seven years, and keep him out of politics for good.

Suggesting widespread anxiety amongst Ireland’s Brussell’s loving bureaucrats, former Irish Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall described any McGregor candidacy as a “great international embarrassment.”

Dashing their apparent hopes, the DPP may find it difficult to justify politically persecuting McGregor.

His original tweet cited by the Independent read “Ireland, we are at war.”

There was no specific support for violence or promotion of an insurrection.

Additionally, in a comment on Dec. 3, 2023, McGregor stated that he “did not condone the riots.”

In that same reply, McGregor rejects accusations he had fuelled the riots, by describing the accusations as both false and a stretch.

It’s true to say that McGregor isn’t a saint.

McGregor is currently appealing the outcome of a rape lawsuit.

Though not criminally charged, he was found liable last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Dublin in the mid-2010s.

He maintains that the encounter was consensual, writing in a statement last year,

“I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to [the woman’s] outreaches.

“I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world.

“That’s all on me,” he added.

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath.”

The allegations and conduct are unlikely to kill off McGregor’s political appeal.

That appeal rests squarely in the father of four’s Ireland and Irish first policy priorities.

His mission is to end nation-killing mass immigration.

McGregor also aligns with Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again policies.

The spirit of which is about protecting national identity, life, liberty, and individual responsibility.

When announcing his quest to run for president, McGregor wrote,

“It is the people of Ireland’s choice! Always! That is a true democracy!”

“This is the future of Ireland with me as President.”

“God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard.”

Looking at motives for why Ireland’s Globalists might want McGregor knocked out of the presidential race, it’s not because he was accused of rape.

Globalists are anxious because he’s a threat to the one-eyed agenda of the EU’s Marxian Woke bureaucratic state.

McGregor’s haters pulling DPP’s strings behind closed doors don’t seem to understand the optics are making them, not him, look bad.

Stretching a charge to silence a political opponent over so-called “hate speech” won’t silence McGregor’s reach.

It’ll broaden support for his candidacy, and solidify his case against the globalist bureaucracy.

Sober-minded thinkers with an ear to the broader context will be asking is this another Romanian-inspired coup encouraged by the EU? (see here and here).

And they’d be right to do so.

