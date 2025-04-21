Image
Ireland ·News & Commentary

Conor McGregor: The Irish People Are Intentionally Being Erased

"I am of the belief that the era of the politician must end, it has proven unfruitful," McGregor stated.

Staff Writer Apr 21, 2025

MMA legend Conor McGregor has strongly condemned the Irish government’s open borders policies, calling them a “genocide” that threatens to “erase” Irish culture. In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, the five-time UFC champion expressed frustration over the impact mass migration has had on Ireland, both culturally and financially.

“The overspending that’s going on, this is our public wealth being administered into private hands, enriching people to bring in this influx of illegal mass migration that is changing the fabric of my country,” McGregor said. “Ireland is very close to losing its Irishness, and we will not let that happen.”

McGregor, who is planning a run for the Irish presidency later this year, argued that the influx of foreign nationals, now making up one in five people in Ireland, is eroding the nation’s identity. He described the situation as a “genocide of our people,” highlighting the financial burden on Irish taxpayers who are funding welfare and accommodation for migrants while struggling with their own housing crisis.

“I want peace, preference, and prosperity for the citizens of Ireland, for my people. And isn’t that fair? For our countrymen and women, it is our country, Ireland is for Ireland,” McGregor stated.

The former UFC champion also criticised Ireland’s political elite for prioritising foreign interests over those of the Irish people. He suggested that the government is more focused on securing future roles within the European Union than addressing the country’s pressing issues.

“Our government elite have their eyes on the next role for themselves, and then, in order to get that next role, they must speak their peace on foreign issues, and nothing to do with Irish issues,” McGregor said. “And then lo and behold, an announcement of a raise or an employment in the European Union delegate and then off they go on their merry way after a running riot on Ireland.”

McGregor, who supports a more nationalist approach to governance, cited the election of Donald Trump in the United States as a sign that outsiders could challenge the political establishment. He expressed hope that an “Ireland first” agenda could help reverse the damage caused by current policies.

“I feel in this administration currently in the United States, it seems an America first stance, and it’s a very welcome sight for us over here. We wish that for us, Ireland first,” McGregor said. “I am of the belief that the era of the politician must end, it has proven unfruitful.”

In his presidential platform, McGregor vowed to tackle the housing crisis and limit illegal immigration. He proposed ending welfare benefits for migrants to discourage further arrivals, as well as deporting those who have entered illegally or committed crimes. He also pledged to fight against the European Union’s migration pact, which seeks to redistribute illegal migrants across the EU.

McGregor acknowledged the challenges ahead in his presidential bid, given the need to secure support from at least 20 members of parliament or four local councils, but remained undeterred.

“My outlook on life has always been to have a positive outlook, borderline delusional, I could walk into a burning house and hear birds chirping. And that assisted me in being able to block out certain things that may have impacted me and hampered me. So I wish to continue with that and have a positive outlook and say it’s not all doom… I’m here to serve my country to the best of my ability and protect my country,” he said.

WATCH:

Image

