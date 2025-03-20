Image
Conor McGregor Announces Presidential Bid in Ireland Amid Immigration Crisis

"This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people!"

Staff Writer Mar 21, 2025

Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor has declared his intention to run for President of Ireland. The announcement was made on social media platform X following McGregor’s meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, where they discussed Ireland’s ongoing migration crisis.

During his visit to the White House, McGregor expressed strong criticism of the Irish government, stating, “What’s going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action and zero accountability.” He lamented that resources are being allocated to international issues rather than addressing domestic concerns, particularly the impact of illegal immigration.

McGregor asserted that this influx has led to the displacement of Irish citizens in their own communities, claiming, “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop; they have become a minority in one swoop.”

In response to McGregor’s comments, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin stated that the fighter does not represent the views of the Irish people, characterizing McGregor’s assertions as “wrong.” Following the meeting, McGregor continued to voice his concerns over migration policy, taking to Instagram and X to criticize the EU Migration Pact.

He warned about the urgency of implementing the pact by June 12, 2026, stating that key legislation must be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas before being signed by the President.

The EU Migration Pact, adopted in 2024 for implementation in 2026, has faced criticism for undermining national sovereignty and border security. Advocates argue it represents reform, but opponents view it as a way to compel member states to accept more asylum seekers.

The pact includes a “solidarity mechanism” that forces countries to either take in unwanted migrants or pay to avoid doing so, disproportionately impacting border nations like Italy and Greece.

While the pact includes enhanced screening measures and a Eurodac database, critics argue these are ineffective against rising irregular crossings, which reached 380,000 in 2023, and over a million asylum claims.

Countries like Hungary and Poland have condemned the pact as a globalist move that diminishes control over immigration, increases taxpayer burdens, and poses risks of cultural erosion and crime, all while promoting a facade of “fairness” and “efficiency.”

McGregor highlighted the upcoming presidential election, asserting, “Who else will stand up to government and oppose this bill? I will!” He pledged to put the pact to a referendum, insisting that it is the people of Ireland who should decide their future. He aims to position himself as a voice for Irish citizens, declaring, “Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”

McGregor’s full statement reads:

Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026.

So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025 Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them.

I will!

For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make.

It is the people of Irelands choice! Always!

That is a true democracy!

I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently.

I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!

This is the future of Ireland with me as President.

All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people!

Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!

