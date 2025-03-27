Conor McGregor Accuses Irish Government of “Genocide” Against Native Irish

Two-time MMA Champion Conor McGregor has accused the Irish government of engaging in actions akin to “genocide” through its current migration system.

McGregor shared a screenshot on X of Article 8 from the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, claiming, “Ireland’s government is in breach of the U.N. Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples!!!!”

He further asserted that “Ireland is being purposely ethnically cleansed by its government.”

Article 8 of the declaration stipulates:

1. Indigenous individuals have the right not to be subjected to forced assimilation or destruction of their culture. 2. States shall provide effective mechanisms for prevention of, and redress for: a) Any action which has the aim or effect of depriving them of their integrity as distinct peoples, or of their cultural values or ethnic identities; b) Any action which has the aim or effect of dispossessing them of their lands, territories or resources; c) Any form of forced population transfer which has the aim or effect of violating or undermining any of their rights; d) Any form of forced assimilation or integration; e) Any form of propaganda designed to promote or incite racial or ethnic discrimination against them.

Ireland’s government is in breach of the U.N Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples!!!!



We are being put through a GENOCIDE BEFORE THE WORLD!



Save Ireland NOW 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/MeX0covtYD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 27, 2025

McGregor’s remarks follow a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, where they discussed Ireland’s ongoing migrant crisis. During this meeting, McGregor criticized the Irish government for a lack of action and accountability, stating, “What’s going on in Ireland is a travesty.”

He expressed concern that resources are being directed toward international issues at the expense of domestic challenges, particularly the impact of illegal immigration.

The word 'evil' is not used enough in modern times. Sometimes it really is just a battle between good and evil.



Forcibly planting 280 migrants into a rural Irish village with a population of 165 people is plain evil.



This is what Conor was talking about. pic.twitter.com/CEWOx1g2p0 — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) March 20, 2025

McGregor contended that this situation has led to the displacement of Irish citizens, claiming, “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun; they have become a minority in one swoop.”

In light of these issues, McGregor has announced his intention to run for President of Ireland, asserting that the future should be determined by the people of Ireland.

However, just two days after his announcement, Ireland’s Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) revealed they were considering charging him with “hate speech” related to comments made in 2023, allegedly tied to inciting hatred during the Dublin riots.

As reported on Thursday by Rod Lampard, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) has pushed for these charges, submitting a case file to the DPP, which could potentially imprison McGregor for seven years and bar him from politics if convicted—a convenient outcome for Ireland’s current regime.

Despite the accusations, McGregor’s 2023 tweet, “Ireland, we are at war,” lacks explicit calls to violence, and he has publicly rejected claims of fueling riots.

His political appeal, rooted in an “Ireland first” stance against mass immigration and aligned with Trump’s national identity focus, remains strong.

Critics argue the DPP’s pursuit may be a politically motivated attempt to silence a threat to Ireland’s EU-aligned establishment, potentially backfiring by boosting McGregor’s support and exposing bureaucratic overreach, somewhat reminiscent of what we witnessed during President Trump’s 2024 campaign.