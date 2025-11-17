Coles Australia Likens Labor’s Victoria to a Third-World Failed State

Coles Australia is done playing fair with Victoria’s far-left Labor government, and I don’t blame them.

The supermarket chain has likened the state’s abysmal Critical Race Theory crime rate to a third-world country.

Matt Swindells, Coles’ Chief of Operations and Supply, told 3AW Melbourne’s Jacquie Felgate that Victoria now makes up a whopping 71% of all company losses due to theft.

Cost to benefit, the retailer’s slim $2.50 profit margins for every $100 spent, means that Coles can no longer tolerate “organised gangs coming into stores en masse, repeatedly stealing high volume, high value items.”

Describing Victorian Labor’s “no consequences” crime wave, Swindell added,

“It’s like we’re some third-world place where there is no law and order; it’s unacceptable.”

Melbourne is a mess — but the real worry for the rest of us is that it won’t stay there. It’ll spill into other cities and states.



This has to end. Now. https://t.co/x95jd7zAaI — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) November 15, 2025

“It’s about time that decisions are made, instead of the ongoing [political] narrative and consultative process that the Labor government seems to think is good enough.”

“It’s not,” Swindolls exclaimed.

“There is no consequence for crime.”

For example, “Someone can come in and steal from a store, be arrested, be taken away and out on bail and back in the store again within hours.”

The current government’s coddling mindset is fostering a “blatant disregard for law and order.”

Consequently, Swindells said Coles wants rights restored.

Customers and employees should feel safe, he continued.

To do this, Swindolls said, the Victorian Labor Party needs to provide more support for police task forces, as well as implement workplace protection legislation, similar to other states and territories, which they say work well.

Contrasting Victoria with South Australia (SA), he said, SA had the best overall performance.

That difference, he explained, was due to SA’s precise and proactive policing.

“SA doesn’t mess about when it comes to consequences for Retail crime,” Swindells added.

“So, Victoria doesn’t have to be this way, and everyone knows crime is a problem, not just in retail, but in other sectors.”

“There is a clear disconnect between what we see in Victoria and what we see in other states,” he remarked.

In terms of what Coles has done to combat Labor’s “no consequences” crime wave, Swindells said, “the company has had to spend millions of dollars on technology and training.”

Such as body cams for Retail staff, up to playing Opera music to deter the degenerate demographic.

The perceived need for body cameras proves the “poor state of affairs, where we have to do that,” Swindells concluded.

“We should all reflect upon how we’ve ended up at a place where frontline retail workers have to wear body cams.”

We should also be asking, he stated, “How did we get to a place where, in ‘the lucky country,’ – the place most people would give their right arm to live in – has turned into” a reflection of the third world?

The Melbourne I grew up in did not have African gangs.



The Melbourne we have now is a joke.



13 year old boys should not be beaten within an inch of their life over a BIKE.



Aussies, I hope you share this story everywhere. Because this is the unsafe, ruthless country your insane… https://t.co/yEcCDULJhy — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) November 14, 2025

Coles is going public and getting louder, because Labor will not respond to the diplomatic approach.

The company was raising concerns about crime at least as far back as March.

Data shared by the Australian Financial Review (AFR) matched against the new figures shows Coles’ Victorian theft statistics jumping from 54% to 71%.

If AFR is right, that’s a 17% increase in 8 months.

Notably, at the time Coles told AFR, the current legal system was not coping.

In other words, Victorian Labor’s “no consequences” law enforcement is proof that NOT all cultures are compatible.

“Cultural safety” coddling is no antidote to multiculturalism failing.