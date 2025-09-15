Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

Over 80,000 fans joined Coldplay’s Chris Martin in a spontaneous shoutout to Charlie Kirk’s family at a UK concert over the weekend.

Advertisement

About five people from the London audience hated it, so what does legacy media do? Magnify the hate and mock the band.

Framing the fringe booing as a massive backlash, Metro UK appeared to use the bleating to beat up on Coldplay, stating,

“Several Coldplay fans expressed feeling ‘disappointed’ due to the divisive nature of Kirk’s beliefs.”

Coldplay Chris Martin tells his audience to send love to Charlie Kirks family during final night at Wembley



pic.twitter.com/nD3qpmgxjs — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 13, 2025

Appearing to slam Martin for sympathising with Kirk’s family, the news outlet platformed at least two social media users.

One account said they had walked out, another called the band’s benediction for the martyred Turning Point boss “insane.”

Variety Australia appeared to throw the same dirt.

They were referring to Kirk’s 11-minute video from August, where he discussed Chris Martin accidentally exposing the affair between Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron and colleague, Kristin Cabot.

Advertisement

Amplifying the apparent “cancel Coldplay for cheering on Kirk consensus,” Legacy Media turned Martin’s goodwill gesture into a reminder that Charlie Kirk didn’t like Coldplay.

Don’t mistake spite for pettiness.

Leftists in legacy media deliberately left gaps in the context to boost their anti-Kirk clickbait.

Advertisement

Kirk’s video was about sin, adultery, and the need for repentance, not how bad he thought Coldplay was.

In the end, he applauds Coldplay for “doing something good for humanity.”

Such as, “uniting the internet, by getting everyone to agree that you shall not commit adultery.”

Criticising the angle Legacy Media chose to spin, Hollywood In Toto’s Christian Toto called out “several media outlets for framing a heartfelt display by British rockers Coldplay into a sad, twisted attack.”

There is no proof of any “mass expression of anger or rage,” he said.

“It’s almost like they’re wishing the blowback into existence.”

Why, he asked?

Shoddy journalism. Manufacturing a controversy for clicks. They hate Kirk, too.

“Various outlets likely agree with the few voices raging against a band for sending heartfelt wishes to the late conservative and his family,” Toto concluded.

I think he’s right.

Kirk’s words were left out to curate confirmation bias and reinforce the “he only preached ‘hate” false narrative.

The corrupted far-left fourth estate is losing control.

They’re desperate to retain relevance, and they’re willing to make mistakes when engaging in misdirection to do so.

They hoped no one would notice. That no one would care, or see through the smoke and mirrors hiding vile smiles, lies and high-fives.

They’re projecting.

The largely leftist legacy media’s double-speak has played a key role in inciting Kirk’s murder.

For example, there is a direct correlation between teaching kids that “abortion is healthcare,” and them believing that assassinating their political opponents is “healthy.”

Their anger towards Chris Martin, encouraging people to “send love to Charlie Kirk’s family,” suggests they’re outraged that Coldplay didn’t side with Kirk’s killer.

Simply put, slamming Coldplay for sympathising with Charlie Kirk shows they’re not sorry he’s dead.

There is no difference between this and a vandal smashing a Turning Point memorial to pieces, or activists destroying a family of seven’s car and front lawn to burn down a memorial.

The heartless are tearing into the heartfelt.

Words and tone are not violence; half-truths, and the weaponisation of them is.

It’s time the Left started reflecting more on what they preach.

Here’s Charlie Kirk’s full comments on Coldplay.