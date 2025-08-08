CNN Features Doug Wilson

Doug Wilson, a prominent author and pastor from Moscow, Idaho, is extending his influence to Washington, D.C., with the launch of Christ Church DC. This new congregation is part of his Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) network, and it’s a development that even CNN has deemed newsworthy.

Advertisement

The new church reportedly held its inaugural service last month just blocks from the U.S. Capitol, in a building owned by the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), a right-wing think tank co-led by Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows.

According to CNN, Wilson’s influence has grown dramatically in recent years, especially after his church defied COVID-19 restrictions. Since 2019, his Idaho congregation has doubled in size, and his views are said to be gaining traction among MAGA-aligned conservatives, so says the publication.

Canon Press, a publishing house based in Moscow, Idaho, shared the full CNN segment on X, which was later reshared by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is also a member of a Tennessee church that’s part of the CREC network.

Hegseth’s post was accompanied by the slogan, “All of Christ for All of Life,” a tag line Wilson has said summarises the emphasis of his ministry.

WATCH: