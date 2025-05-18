Clinton Slams Calls for More American Children, Says Immigrants Are the Solution

Hillary Clinton has criticised Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk for encouraging American women to have more children, suggesting that legal and illegal immigrants could better meet the country’s economic and demographic needs.

Clinton made the comments earlier this month at 92NY’s Newmark Civil Life Series, where she slammed the “blatant efforts” by Vance, Musk, and others to promote higher birth rates, especially through financial incentives. She characterised these efforts as a call for women to “go back to doing what you were born to do, which is to produce more children.”

She connected the current push for increased birth rates to the broader ideological goals of certain conservative factions. Clinton referenced the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” which she claimed laid out a vision for a return to traditional family structures and Christian values. Shock and horror!

Clinton also suggested that immigrants are filling the birth-rate gap by birthing more children than Americans: “The people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them.”

She argued that immigrants, both legal and undocumented, have been a significant contributor to the U.S. economy due to their higher-than-average birth rates. She contended that America’s comparative economic success has been driven in part by these immigrants, noting that their larger families have helped sustain the country’s population and workforce.

“One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable, advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment,” Clinton said, emphasising that the influx of immigrants played a role in this success.

Clinton concluded her remarks by critiquing what she saw as an attempt to turn back the clock on American society. “This is just another one of their, you know, make America great again by returning to the lifestyles and the economic arrangements of not just the 1950s. I mean, let’s keep going back as far as we can, and, you know, see what happens.”

In other words, in Clinton’s disturbed mind, unlike both legal and illegal immigrants, the average White American woman has evolved from her traditional role as a life-bearer and soul-shaper, choosing instead to prioritise other pursuits, often at the expense of motherhood and family life. Why should White American women be encouraged to propagate a people group if foreigners can be imported and their children and grandchildren replaced in their own homeland?

This has long been the agenda of the Democratic Party. Back in 2015, Joe Biden admitted he wanted to introduce “unrelenting immigration” to turn white America into an “absolute minority.”

The comments were made during an introductory three-day summit addressing violent extremism following a string of Islamic terror attacks throughout Western nations.

“I’m proud of the American record on culture and economic integration of not only our Muslim communities but African communities, Asian communities, Hispanic communities,” Biden told the summit attendees.

“The wave [of immigrants] still continues. It’s not going to stop, nor should we want it to stop. As a matter of fact, it’s one of the things, I think, we can be most proud of…

“[We want] an unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop. Non-stop. Folks like me who were Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017, we’ll be in an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 per cent of the people in America, from then and on, will be white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s the source of our strength,” Biden said.