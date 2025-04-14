Church Leaders Issue Open Letter Defying NSW Conversion Law, Vow to Continue Ministry

A coalition of church leaders from multiple major denominations has issued an open letter to the New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Deputy Premier Prue Car, calling for the repeal of the NSW Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024, which came into effect on April 4, 2025. The signatories include pastors, ministry workers, and lay members from across New South Wales and Australia.

The letter, initially penned by Vaughan Smith, minister of Taree Presbyterian Church, expresses “grave concern” over the legislation, which they argue criminalizes core aspects of Christian teaching and pastoral care. The signatories affirm their commitment to historic Christian doctrine on sexuality and gender, including the belief that God created humanity as male and female, and that sexual expression is rightly confined to marriage between a man and a woman.

“In our churches, we seek to honour God by welcoming and serving people from all backgrounds… including those who experience same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria,” the statement reads. “We utterly reject the use of any form of coercion or control.”

The Act, they argue, threatens religious freedom by criminalising prayer, preaching, parental guidance, and voluntary pastoral conversations related to sexuality and gender identity. According to the letter, Christian parents advising their children in line with biblical teaching, or ministers praying with individuals seeking to live according to their faith, could now face legal penalties.

“It is our duty to call people to be converted to Christ… Christian conversion inevitably means turning away from lifestyles and practices that are incompatible with being a Christian, of which sexual sins are but one category,” the signatories write.

They argue that the legislation infringes on the rights of same-sex attracted or gender-dysphoric individuals who seek support in accordance with their religious convictions. The letter characterises the Act as neither “compassionate” nor “caring,” especially toward those voluntarily seeking help to live in accordance with their faith.

Citing the biblical example of Daniel, who continued to pray in defiance of a royal decree, the church leaders affirm that they intend to continue practising and teaching biblical Christianity, regardless of the legal consequences.

“Should these laws remain in place, we will have no option but to ‘open our windows’ – we will continue to exercise orthodox Christian ministry and discipleship,” the statement declares. “We must obey God rather than men.”

The letter closes with a call for the legislation to be repealed and replaced with laws that protect against coercion and abuse without infringing on religious liberty.

You can read the letter and sign your name in support by clicking here or visiting OpenWindowsLetter.com