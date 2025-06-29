Image
Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

"Pastor Bill was found with his arms pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like pose, and a crown of thorns placed on his head."

Jun 30, 2025

A 76-year-old pastor, William “Bill” Schonemann, was found dead in his home on April 28, reportedly crucified by Adam Sheafe, a self-proclaimed Jewish supremacist. The murder took place in New River, Arizona, where Pastor Bill had led the New River Bible Chapel for over 30 years.

Sheafe, 51, has confessed to the killing and claimed it was part of a larger, self-styled crusade. According to Sheafe, the murder of Pastor Bill was the first step in what he called “Operation First Commandment,” which he explained as a mission to eliminate Christian leaders whom he accused of misleading followers by promoting Jesus as God.

In an interview with FOX 10, Sheafe revealed his intent to kill 14 additional church leaders across 10 states. “There’s 13 tribes of Israel, so what I wanted to do was execute 13 priests and put one of the tribes of Israel in each of their right ears,” Sheafe explained. He also added, “It’s a commandment to rid Israel of evil,” referencing what he described as the Jewish commandment to execute anyone preaching a false god.

Pastor Bill was found with his arms pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like pose, and a crown of thorns placed on his head. Sheafe told True Crime Arizona that his actions were driven by a belief that Jesus was a “false god” and that Christianity had corrupted followers. He claimed that his actions were in line with God’s will, stating, “His commandments have been annulled by this character called Jesus, a human being who I believe is the son of Satan.”

The gruesome details of the crime were revealed when Sheafe confessed to stalking Pastor Bill for days before carrying out the murder. He said he had stolen a car, driven to New River, and observed Pastor Bill during a Wednesday evening Bible study to confirm his identity. “I waited for them to arrive so that I could locate which one was the priest, and then I just followed him,” Sheafe admitted. He returned on Sunday, killed Pastor Bill, and left him crucified at his home.

Sheafe’s rampage was only interrupted when authorities apprehended him near the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Arizona. There, he had planned to kill two more priests. Police arrested him, and he is currently being held at Coconino County Jail. Sheafe faces charges of first-degree murder in Maricopa County.

Despite his confession, Sheafe has denied any mental illness, asserting that he is following what he believes is divine instruction. “Maybe I’m the one that sees truth, and maybe it’s everybody else that is deceived by Satan,” Sheafe told 12News.

The chilling incident has obviously left the local community in shock. Pastor Bill was well-known and respected within New River, and his death has sparked an outpouring of grief and condemnation from local congregations.

