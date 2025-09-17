Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Christian News Anchor Quits in Protest Over Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribute

"ABC 20 in Illinois suspended the station’s Marketplace TV anchor for honouring Charlie Kirk, so she quit."

Rod Lampard Sep 18, 2025

ABC 20 in Illinois suspended the station’s Marketplace TV anchor for honouring Charlie Kirk, so she quit.

Beni Rae Harmony resigned because WICS station executives censored her over a segment that closed with a “non-partisan” tribute.

During an emotional one-minute monologue, Harmony told viewers that it was okay to grieve and feel sad.

To this, she added, “Two days ago, I lost a mentor, my first boss, the first person who made me believe in myself.

“Charlie Kirk encouraged me to chase this dream that you’re watching right now.

“There’s a lot going on in our world right now and our country, but I want to say one thing: lean on your neighbours. Speak up for what you believe in.”

Quoting Kirk, Harmony said, “When conversations stop happening. When individuals become wordless, that’s when violence begins.

“Speak loudly, even if your voice shakes. Your words have meaning. Your values have purpose. Never forget that.”

The now former ABC 20 host then thanked “CK,” saying he had changed her life.

Harmony’s tribute wasn’t opportunistic or a desperate reach for melodramatic flair.

According to Harmony’s LinkedIn profile, she worked with Turning Point USA as a producer and administrator between 2021 and 2022.

Her words appear to be the result of a heartfelt and deeply personal connection with TPUSA and their boss, who was executed by a far-left activist. 

Left-leaning media king Walter Cronkite, who carried news of JFK, MLK, Malcolm X and RFK’s assassinations in the 60’s, would probably approve.

So far, the network has refused to comment on its reasons for cancelling the Marketplace host. 

Harmony had been with the Springfield station for 3 years.

In her first X post since 2022, Harmony announced the news, adding, “I believe I am the first to be targeted for honouring Kirk on air.”

Explaining her decision to resign, Harmony stated, the call was “guided by values that are essential to who she is, which she refuses to set aside in order to keep a job.”=

“I choose my faith and love of country, and always will.”

Her comments garnered over 4.6 million views within 24 hours.

Cheering on Harmony’s tribute and backing her decision to walk away, Chaya Raichik – Libs of TikTokremarked, “The network didn’t deserve you.”

Sean Spicer (former Trump 2016 White House Press Secretary) said he’s “taken the liberty of making sure the FCC chairman Brendan Carr saw it.”

Allie Beth Stuckey replied, “You did great!”

Others, like Ian Miles Cheong, said, “You have integrity. They hate that.”

He then rallied people to offer Harmony a new job. 

Asked how people can support her, Harmony replied, “I recommend everyone support Charlie’s family first.”

Thanking everyone for their encouragement and for exposing an apparent injustice, Harmony took to Facebook, saying the network demanded she delete the post.

Her answer to this was no way, “I’m not going to back down.”

The network doesn’t appear to be budging either. 

Harmony also shared that they’re trying to “silence her even further by not allowing her to go on TV shows or podcasts.”

Responding to the network doubling down on its censorship over her tribute to Charlie Kirk, she said, “If they think they can stop me because of that, well, I won’t stop.”

All they did, she declared, “was light a fire inside of me.”

WATCH:

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Millions Raised For Charlie Kirk’s Family

Millions Raised For Charlie Kirk’s Family

"Charlie stood for family above all else. As we carry forward Charlie’s work, we also carry the responsibility of supporting, loving, and praying for his family."
By
by Staff WriterSep 17, 2025
Sky News: Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Revival of Christianity

Sky News: Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Revival of Christianity

“There is a massive uprising in Christian faith, a revival of it… And I do not think he’s been given the credit for this.”
By
by Staff WriterSep 16, 2025
Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

Coldplay Slammed for Sympathising with Charlie Kirk

"Their anger towards Chris Martin, encouraging people to 'send love to Charlie Kirk’s family' suggests they’re outraged that Coldplay didn’t side with Kirk’s killer."
By
by Rod LampardSep 16, 2025
Vance: “No Unity With Those Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Assassination”

Vance: “No Unity With Those Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Assassination”

“There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents’ politics,” Vance said. “There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”
By
by Staff WriterSep 16, 2025
Texas Bans Sharia Law

Texas Bans Sharia Law

“Religious freedom cannot be used as a pretext for practising foreign laws on American soil.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 15, 2025
Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

"The truth is that Charlie Kirk didn’t preach hate—he preached Christ. And that is what they hate."
By
by Ben DavisSep 14, 2025
HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

HUGE: Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom Is Drawing People Back to Christ

"I'm going to church this Sunday, and I'm telling the pastor that Charlie sent me."
By
by Staff WriterSep 14, 2025
‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

‘You Have No Idea What You Unleashed’: Erika Kirk Speaks After Husband’s Assassination

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."
By
by Staff WriterSep 13, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.