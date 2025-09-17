Christian News Anchor Quits in Protest Over Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribute

ABC 20 in Illinois suspended the station’s Marketplace TV anchor for honouring Charlie Kirk, so she quit.

Beni Rae Harmony resigned because WICS station executives censored her over a segment that closed with a “non-partisan” tribute.

During an emotional one-minute monologue, Harmony told viewers that it was okay to grieve and feel sad.

To this, she added, “Two days ago, I lost a mentor, my first boss, the first person who made me believe in myself.

“Charlie Kirk encouraged me to chase this dream that you’re watching right now.

“There’s a lot going on in our world right now and our country, but I want to say one thing: lean on your neighbours. Speak up for what you believe in.”

Quoting Kirk, Harmony said, “When conversations stop happening. When individuals become wordless, that’s when violence begins.

“Speak loudly, even if your voice shakes. Your words have meaning. Your values have purpose. Never forget that.”

The now former ABC 20 host then thanked “CK,” saying he had changed her life.

Harmony’s tribute wasn’t opportunistic or a desperate reach for melodramatic flair.

According to Harmony’s LinkedIn profile, she worked with Turning Point USA as a producer and administrator between 2021 and 2022.

Her words appear to be the result of a heartfelt and deeply personal connection with TPUSA and their boss, who was executed by a far-left activist.

Beni Rae Harmony, ABC 20 Illinois host of the WICS network's Marketplace was suspended for this short emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk.



Instead of play along with the apparent bullying, Harmony walked away citing her Christian beliefs & values.



She worked for TPUSA between… pic.twitter.com/wk9rglAo59 — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) September 17, 2025

Left-leaning media king Walter Cronkite, who carried news of JFK, MLK, Malcolm X and RFK’s assassinations in the 60’s, would probably approve.

So far, the network has refused to comment on its reasons for cancelling the Marketplace host.

Harmony had been with the Springfield station for 3 years.

In her first X post since 2022, Harmony announced the news, adding, “I believe I am the first to be targeted for honouring Kirk on air.”

Explaining her decision to resign, Harmony stated, the call was “guided by values that are essential to who she is, which she refuses to set aside in order to keep a job.”=

“I choose my faith and love of country, and always will.”

Her comments garnered over 4.6 million views within 24 hours.

Cheering on Harmony’s tribute and backing her decision to walk away, Chaya Raichik – Libs of TikTok – remarked, “The network didn’t deserve you.”

Sean Spicer (former Trump 2016 White House Press Secretary) said he’s “taken the liberty of making sure the FCC chairman Brendan Carr saw it.”

Allie Beth Stuckey replied, “You did great!”

Others, like Ian Miles Cheong, said, “You have integrity. They hate that.”

He then rallied people to offer Harmony a new job.

Asked how people can support her, Harmony replied, “I recommend everyone support Charlie’s family first.”

Thanking everyone for their encouragement and for exposing an apparent injustice, Harmony took to Facebook, saying the network demanded she delete the post.

Her answer to this was no way, “I’m not going to back down.”

The network doesn’t appear to be budging either.

Harmony also shared that they’re trying to “silence her even further by not allowing her to go on TV shows or podcasts.”

Responding to the network doubling down on its censorship over her tribute to Charlie Kirk, she said, “If they think they can stop me because of that, well, I won’t stop.”

All they did, she declared, “was light a fire inside of me.”

WATCH: