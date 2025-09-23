“Christ or Chaos”: Sky News Australia Host Reflects on Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Sky News Australia host James Macpherson delivered timely remarks following Sunday’s memorial service for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, emphasising what he described as the need for a spiritual revival.

Referencing the April 8, 1966, Time magazine cover that asked, “Is God dead?”, Macpherson noted, “Well, this morning, 59 years later, the president of the United States told the world that America needs to bring God back.” He added, “We needed not just a political realignment, but also a spiritual reawakening. We have to bring back religion to America because without borders, law and order, and religion, you really don’t have a country anymore.”

Macpherson also highlighted the actions of Erica Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, who spoke at the funeral 11 days after her husband’s death. “On the cross, our Saviour said, ‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they do,’” Macpherson recalled, quoting Erica Kirk. He added, “I forgive him,” noting that the applause for her statement lasted approximately 45 seconds. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did. That’s not Oprah. That’s not self-help. That’s the Christian message,” Macpherson said.

Erika Kirk: "My husband Charlie he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life…On the cross, our savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man. I forgive him." pic.twitter.com/jy8W7YrmVs — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2025

He referenced Elon Musk’s recent social media post as another example of public figures acknowledging spiritual concerns. “Elon Musk posted this line from the Lord’s Prayer: ‘Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,’” Macpherson said.

Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2025

He also remarked, “So what you’ve got is a crass, rude leader of the free world saying, ‘We need God.’ And you’ve got Elon Musk…suddenly admitting his billions won’t cut it. He’s in just as much need of mercy as Charlie Kirk’s killer, and as much need as you or I.”

Macpherson criticised a purely political approach to societal problems, stating, “Politics is downstream from culture. And the culture…that’s downstream from spirituality. And spiritually, we’ve been circling the drain for decades.”

He concluded, “The choice is pretty simple. Christ or chaos? And for 60 years, we’ve chosen chaos. How’s that worked out?”

He concluded: “Now the widow of a slain man is applauded for forgiving. The leader of the free world is acknowledging the need for God. And the world’s richest atheist turned God seeker is tweeting the Lord’s Prayer.

“The most remarkable thing happened in America this morning. We saw what Charlie Kirk prayed for his whole life. Not revolution but revival. Maybe, just maybe, Time Magazine got it wrong. Maybe God isn’t dead. Maybe he’s just getting started,” Macpherson said.

WATCH: