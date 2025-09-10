Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

"Trump ordered American flags nationwide to be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening in Kirk’s honour."

Staff Writer Sep 11, 2025

Popular conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, just south of Salt Lake City.

Kirk, 31, was on campus as part of his American Comeback tour when the shooting occurred. Disturbing video circulating on social media shows him seated on stage answering a question when he was struck in the neck.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a statement on Truth Social, calling him “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk,” and offering condolences to his wife Erika and their two young children. Trump ordered American flags nationwide to be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening in Kirk’s honour.

Early reports indicated that a suspect had been taken into custody, but police later clarified the individual was not the shooter. A university spokesperson told The New York Times that the fatal shot was fired from a building nearly 200 meters away.

Kirk, who frequently spoke on college campuses and led one of the nation’s largest conservative youth organisations, had posted on X on Sunday, stating: “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

Amen, Charlie. Rest in peace.

