Charlie Kirk: Champion of Family and Faith

“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.” Philippians 4:8 NKJV

Charlie Kirk has been murdered, and his death has been celebrated by people who hate Christ. They killed him because they hated Christ in him.

The above passage in Philippians explains what Charlie meditated on and stood for. He stood for that which is truly found only in God. Truth, nobility, justice (True Justice, not the faux social justice), purity, loveliness, virtue and praise-worthiness. He didn’t stand against the left for the sake of politics or power but for the sake of seeing a culture flourish and not destroy itself with demonic ideologies.

All successful cultures are built upon the nuclear family. The Christian West has especially protected the family unit of one husband and one wife with children together because it was instituted by God for our good.

Charlie stood for the beauty and purity of a young woman saving herself for her future husband. He stood for the young man, saving his strength for his future wife.

He stood for young men giving their strength to provide a safe home for their wives to raise their children, and the wives making the home they provide for them a beautiful place to live and raise children.

He stood for the purity and loveliness of a young child giggling with joy in their father’s arms and looking intently into their mother’s eyes as their whole hand grips a single finger.

He stood for boys being taught to be men by their fathers and girls being loved by their fathers and taught to be young ladies by their mothers.

He stood for these families gathering together under a common goal of peace and security and building communities, societies, nations and civilisations.

He didn’t oppose homosexuality because he hated homosexuals. He didn’t fight against transgenderism because he hated people infected with the ideology. He fought firmly but graciously against the LGBT ideology because he loved the people who were involved in it enough to tell them the truth. The truth is that the way they were living and mutilating themselves wouldn’t end well because it’s not how they were made.

He told them they were wrong because he knew they were made for so much more than to mutilate themselves. They were made for beauty to embrace the beauty that is inherent to Man and Woman. The beauty inherent in marriage and sex. The purity of the family.

The demons hate marriage; they hate family because it all points to the one who created and instituted it: Jesus Christ.

Every husband is a type of Christ, and every wife is a type of the Church. Wholly given to each other in love and respect for each other’s good and for the raising of children.

“Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; and He is the Saviour of the body. Therefore, just as the church is subject to Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her, that He might sanctify and cleanse her with the washing of water by the word, that He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish. So husbands ought to love their own wives as their own bodies; he who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as the Lord does the church. For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones. “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.” This is a great mystery, but I speak concerning Christ and the church. Nevertheless let each one of you in particular so love his own wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband.” Ephesians 5:22-33 NKJV

Charlie opposed abortion because each life is precious and made in the image of God, regardless of race, economic status or family status and has a God-given right to life.

The demons demand abortion because every newborn child is a reminder of God coming to us in the flesh as a little baby, the baby Jesus Christ, born of a virgin. This is why the left want abortion so badly, because every baby points us to the Christ child. God eternal and infinite, coming to be with us in the flesh to suffer our frailty, to suffer the same injustices, the same helplessness as a baby, the same cold, heat, thirst and hunger.

He suffered the same hatred of mankind and yet pure and without sin and eventually a cruel death on a cross, the death we all deserve because we are sinners (in case you hadn’t noticed). He took our place, to die for us because only God’s life was valuable enough to pay the cost, but only mankind was guilty, so God took on our flesh and shed His blood and died our death in our place and was resurrected on the third day so that we might also live.

Charlie didn’t stand against socialist economics because he was a filthy capitalist who just wanted to get rich. He stood against it because every man deserves the right and satisfaction to be able to work hard to provide for his own family, to make his home safe and strong and not be disenfranchised and robbed by the state and forced to be provided for by the same state and become their slave.

He stood against the left’s ideology because it destroys all who submit to it, and it makes you an expendable cog in a machine designed to crush you under its weight.

This is why he was killed, because all these small t truths point to the capital-T Truth, which is Jesus Christ.

“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 NKJV

Charlie was murdered, martyred, because he successfully brought others the way, the truth and the life. He wanted to bring them Jesus, and he did. And no demon can handle that. They want every human to suffer in this life and the next, but God has so made us and the world that if we seek truth, we will find it everywhere and if we look hard enough and honestly enough, we will find Jesus. They took Charlie’s life, and yet in doing so, they delivered him to eternal peace with his Lord.

Thank you, Charlie, for all you did to bring Christ to the world. May you rest in your saviour’s arms, and may your body rest in peace until all things are made new and you’re resurrected and your soul and body are made one again. We will meet in the resurrection.

May God grant me the same courage to speak the truth up to and including the cost of my life.