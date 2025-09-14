Charlie Didn’t Preach Hate, He Preached the Christ They Hate

The accusation that Charlie Kirk “preached hate” reveals less about him and more about the progressive left’s manipulation of language. They have convinced many that they alone define what love and hate mean. Tragically, we have often allowed them to set the terms of the debate.

Here is their word game: everything they endorse is labelled “love,” and everything that contradicts them is branded “hate.” To oppose them is, by definition, to oppose “love.” But why should we grant them the authority to redefine what love and hate are?

What they mean when they say Charlie “preached hate” is not that he promoted hatred, but simply that he said things they hate. He refused to affirm their worldview. In their system, anything less than full affirmation of their beliefs and lifestyle is “hateful.” Meanwhile, they would never extend the same courtesy by affirming our convictions. Their demand is not tolerance—it is total ideological conformity.

But biblically, love is not subject to human opinion or cultural mood. Love has always been defined by God Himself. Scripture says, “God is love” (1 John 4:8). That means real love is rooted in God’s character and expressed in His Law. To distort love is to distort God—that is idolatry. An incorrect view of love is not just a semantic mistake but a theological one.

By contrast, hate is whatever contradicts God’s nature. Love is what reflects God; hate is what denies Him. This is why Christians must reject the counterfeit definitions offered by the left. When they speak of “love,” they mean self-affirmation. When they denounce “hate,” they mean opposition to their self-deification. They have dethroned God and enthroned themselves, declaring, in effect, “I am love.” Every time we yield to their redefinitions, we affirm their false religion.

The truth is that Charlie Kirk didn’t preach hate—he preached Christ. And that is what they hate. They hate Christ because only Christ has the authority to define what love and hate truly are. Their rage is not ultimately directed at Charlie, but at the Lord he served.

So when progressives accuse Christians of being “unloving,” we should not be shaken. By their definition, of course, we are unloving—and that’s a good thing. For it is no dishonour to be condemned by those who call evil good and good evil (Isaiah 5:20).

The task before us is clear: we must reclaim the biblical definitions of love and hate. We cannot let our opponents smuggle in their own meanings and then judge us by them. To stand firm in the truth is to preach real love—the love of God in Christ—even when the world slanders it as hate.