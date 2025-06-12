Carl Benjamin: I Changed My Mind About Christianity

At the ARC Conference 2025 in London, YouTuber Carl Benjamin, also known as Sargon of Akkad, discussed his evolving views on faith, culture, and the legacy of the New Atheist movement. Joined by host Justin Brierley and Christian thinker Bethel McGrew, Benjamin shared his journey from New Atheism to agnosticism, with a growing appreciation for Christianity’s cultural significance.

Benjamin, who gained prominence on YouTube a decade ago, was initially influenced by New Atheist figures like Dawkins, Hitchens, and Harris, embracing a materialistic worldview. However, ideological splits within the atheist community, particularly over woke postmodernism, led him to question the movement. A key moment came during a public fallout at the Mythicist Milwaukee convention, revealing moral tensions within the atheist camp.

Reflecting on his past, Benjamin criticised the New Atheists for lacking depth, arguing their arguments were insufficient and failed to provide a compelling narrative. “Even now, I look back and I think, their arguments are terrible.”

Though still agnostic, Benjamin now values Christianity’s cultural and moral influence, particularly through the works of C.S. Lewis. He expressed concern over preserving Western Christian heritage, even supporting his wife’s decision to take their children to church for cultural grounding.

The conversation marks a significant shift, with Benjamin’s growing openness to Christianity reflecting broader cultural shifts. As the world around us begins to crumble, more people are awakening to the vital role Christianity played in building and maintaining Western civilisation.

Let’s hope that as more people come to appreciate the fruits of Christianity, they also come to recognise that good fruit comes from a good tree—that the consequential blessings of Christianity ultimately flow from a consequential faith in Christ.

WATCH: