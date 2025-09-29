Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

Christian publishing house Canon Press has made a move to acquire Christianity Today, according to journalist Megan Basham, who broke the story on X.

“A Christian publishing company is offering to buy Christianity Today. I have heard many Christians lament that @CTmagazine has been captured by worldly ideology and wish someone would restore it to Billy Graham’s intended purpose. Looks like @canonpress is trying to do exactly that. I obtained records this morning showing Canon put in a $10 million offer this morning to buy the magazine. In its offer letter, Canon specifically cites Charlie Kirk’s spirit of evangelism as their motivation. Will be monitoring for further developments.”

The proposal outlines Canon Press’s vision for the future of the magazine, explicitly linking it to the legacy of Christianity Today founder Billy Graham and the evangelistic work of the late Charlie Kirk.

“We know the publishing business in America and the world is changing rapidly and fundamentally. At Canon Press, we have a publishing and streaming platform built to thrive in this new environment where Christians come under fire for expressing the most basic truths. Charlie Kirk carried the torch of Christianity Today’s founder Billy Graham as a global evangelist, and it is in his legacy that we see the future of Christianity Today.”

Canon Press pledged in the letter to grow Christianity Today’s audience and impact while “preserving that legacy.”

The proposal details a $10 million cash purchase of substantially all assets of Christianity Today International in what it describes as a “cash-free, debt-free transaction, free and clear of all claims, liens, and encumbrances.”

For decades, Christianity Today has been one of the most influential evangelical publications in the world, originally founded by Billy Graham in 1956 as a platform to unite and inform evangelicals. In recent years, however, the magazine has faced both financial strain and criticism from conservative Christians who claim it has drifted from Graham’s original vision.

Canon Press, based in Moscow, Idaho, is known for publishing solid Christian books and resources with a distinctly Reformed and culturally conservative perspective. If successful, the acquisition could represent a major turning point for Christianity Today’s editorial direction and influence within American evangelicalism.

At the time of writing, Christianity Today has not issued a public response to the reported offer.