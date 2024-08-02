Candace Owens to Tour Australia and New Zealand

Candace Owens has announced she is heading “down under” for a speaking tour where she promises to discuss “everything they do not want us to speak about.”

The conservative political commentator made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, telling her more than 5.3 million followers that Christianity is under attack and that Christians, the world over, need to be prepared together.

“As we all just saw at the Olympics, these events may start in America, but they travel all over the world from France to Japan,” Owens said.

“So, I’ve been thinking: How great would it have been if someone had warned me about what these demons were up to – if Christians and conservatives around the world could prepare for all of these attacks together.

“That’s why I’m going down under,” she said. “You heard that correct.

“This November I am coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in my life, for a speaking tour to discuss everything that they do not want us speaking about: Freedom of speech, why the elites want to launch deathly wasteful wars, and of course, why Christ really is King.”

Owens said she will address everything that has happened in America and show Australians and New Zealanders how they can “prepare to right these forces before it’s too late.”

Speaking events will occur in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Auckland.

Information about Owens’ tour can be found here.