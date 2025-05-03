Cancelled Musicians Slam Industry’s Support for Kneecap

Musicians cancelled for “hate speech” have slammed selective treatment within the music industry.

Former Mumford and Sons banjo player, Winston Marshall, hit out at double standards on free expression.

As did COVID-19 critic, Five Times August’s Brad Skistimas, and singer, Louise Distras, who was arrested, questioned, then cautioned after being accused of making “transphobic” remarks on GB News in 2023.

All three are protesting the hypocritical support of far-left hip-hop band Kneecap.

The Northern Irish anarchists made front-page news after displaying “F*** Israel. Free Palestine” message at last month’s Coachella festival in the United States.

That stunt coincided with them saluting Hamas and Hezbollah during a concert last year.

"Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah"



This you? pic.twitter.com/AN5v71JEx8 — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) April 29, 2025

One band member also encouraged the killing of conservatives, “allegedly” stating in a 2023 gig, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Given the severe nature of the comments UK counter-terrorism got involved, launching an investigation into the “politically charged” far-left outfit.

Kneecap denied charges of inciting violence, saying critics are carrying out a “smear campaign” to stop their success.

Or as the band’s manager, Daniel Lambert, is marketing it: “silencing them from speaking out against mass slaughter, and Israeli genocide.”

Tonight Israel is murdering more kids in Gaza as the British government flies spy planes over an apocalyptic wasteland of starving people to help them commit genocide. — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) May 1, 2025

I'll just leave this here. 🇮🇪✊🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/uu8BnHxiLT — Claire Rebel (@ClaireConw72248) April 29, 2025

Consequently, venues have started distancing themselves from Kneecap.

In response, over 100 artists outraged at what they say is an assault on freedom of speech joined in on an open letter, calling it a revolt against oppression.

Supporting Kneecap, the Socialist magazine Tribune posted the entirety of the statement, which claims authorities are trying to “censor and deplatform” the band.

The We Stand For Freedom of Expression letter described solidarity as “registering opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom.”

“In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people,” the artists stated.

“Furthermore,” they added, “it is also the duty of key leadership figures in the music industry to actively defend artistic freedom of expression, rather than seek to silence views which oppose their own.”

Slamming the statement, a frustrated Marshall exclaimed on X, “None of these artists stand for freedom of expression.

“None of them expressed concern for Brits being sentenced to lengthy prison sentences for social media posts after the Southport murders.

“They only care for freedom of expression when it is an expression they themselves agree with.

“In this case, the murder of Tory MPs, and the support of Hamas and Hezbollah.”

None of these artists stand for freedom of expression.



None of them have shown support for Morrissey, JK Rowling, MIA or anyone who has spoken out against progressive orthodoxy



None of them expressed concern for brits being sentenced to lengthy prison sentences for social media… https://t.co/QUdDMQJ1dp — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) May 1, 2025

Marshall left Mumford and Sons in 2021, after refusing to apologise to the rabid far-left who were demanding his head for supporting Andy Ngo’s book unmasking Antifa.

Deplatformed because of her opposition to LGBTrans activism, Louise Distras replied, “I saw no “solidarity” or “defence of artistic freedom” from the music industry when I was arrested, blacklisted, and deplatformed for daring to stand up for women’s rights.”

In a powerful broadside, she fired back at the entire apparatus, adding, “The hypocrisy is f***king nauseating. If like Kneecap your “rebellion” grovels at the altar of the extreme left’s sacred cows you can SCREAM SUPPORT FOR TERRORISTS and get a g**damn standing ovation!

“Dare to defy their precious woke narrative and you’re obliterated.”

Using his Five Times August X account, Brad Skistimas criticised the support for Kneecap writing, “Where were literally any of you during Covid?”

Where were literally any of you during Covid? Only a handful of artists used our “freedom of expression” to pushback against worldwide government overreach. And while our music was being deplatformed and censored I don’t recall any of you having our backs.pic.twitter.com/js6BOYaOQM — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 1, 2025

Also, notice Kneecap’s marketing angle.

The band, appearing to bandwagon support for Islam’s war on Israel, seems like easy money.

A quick scroll of Kneecap and manager Daniel Lambert’s X feeds proves their stunts are mostly about promoting Kneecap, not the plight of Palestinians.

This isn’t the “right side of history,” as Lambert argues.

It is, as usual for the Left, empathy wrapped in self-centredness, dollar signs, and double standards.

Lambert blames criticism on “politically driven extremism”, all while hoping no one notices him selling Kneecap’s brand by way of the same thing.

Once again, it’s all free speech and “free expression” when the Left speaks, and intolerance and “hate speech” for everyone else.