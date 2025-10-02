“Cancel Netflix”: Streaming Service Slammed For Promoting Transgenderism to Kids

Netflix has come under fire again after clips from its animated kids’ series Dead End: Paranormal Park were circulated on X, prompting backlash from viewers who accuse the streaming platform of promoting transgender themes to children.

Screenshot from Netflix

Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the story of Barney Guttman, a gay transgender teenage boy who becomes a security guard at a haunted theme park. Alongside his autistic friend and a talking pug, Barney battles demons and works to prevent a supernatural apocalypse. The series, based on Hamish Steele’s DeadEndia graphic novels, ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2023.

OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.



This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS



It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now.



Parents- BEWARE pic.twitter.com/gh5UZftKns — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

Clips resurfaced on X earlier this week, where they were widely shared. Among those who weighed in was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

“Cancel Netflix” quickly began trending on X, with many users posting screenshots confirming they had ended their subscriptions to the streaming service.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

Netflix has previously drawn criticism for its content choices. In recent years, the platform has repeatedly faced public backlash over both adult and children’s programming, with concerned parents accusing it of pushing ideological or immoral themes on young children.

The account Libs of TikTok also shared excerpts from Dead End: Paranormal Park and other Netflix children’s shows, pointing to recurring transgender and LGBTQ+ themes in programming targeted at younger audiences.

Gone are the days of relying on ratings or classifications for children’s programs. A ‘Kids’ label no longer guarantees content is appropriate. Parents must be fully aware of what’s in every show and carefully screen it before allowing it into their children’s minds.

WOW. Netflix is streaming a PG-rated documentary about a radical trans activist who took hormone blockers as a CHILD before undergoing genital mutilation once he turned 18.



This documentary GLORIFIES children becoming transgender, and promotes chemical and surgical castration.… pic.twitter.com/IJqn89T5dp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

IT GETS WORSE…



Transformers Earthspark, a show for CHILDREN on @Netflix, also promotes the use of made-up pronouns like "they/them."



Parents, this is what your children are watching.



CANCEL NETFLIX https://t.co/anbh1CgPIE pic.twitter.com/oloBZOaqmJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

.@Netflix in the UK is streaming "Monster High: The Movie" which pushes woke pronouns on CHILDREN and teaches they can be “nonbinary”



They are pushing this garbage EVERYWHERE.



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/ZO6raJeiSy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

WTF. This is a scene from a movie on @Netflix called "Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog"



It promotes boys crossdressing as girls to "express" themselves.



This show is recommended for CHILDREN of ALL AGES.



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/4i0gssvBSQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Show for toddlers on @Netflix “Gecko's Garage” shows kids joining an lgbtq pride parade and waving pride flags to celebrate alternate made-up genders and transgenderism pic.twitter.com/7trgz6tUMh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025