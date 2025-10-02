“Cancel Netflix”: Streaming Service Slammed For Promoting Transgenderism to Kids

Netflix has come under fire again after clips from its animated kids’ series Dead End: Paranormal Park were circulated on X, prompting backlash from viewers who accuse the streaming platform of promoting transgender themes to children.
Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the story of Barney Guttman, a gay transgender teenage boy who becomes a security guard at a haunted theme park. Alongside his autistic friend and a talking pug, Barney battles demons and works to prevent a supernatural apocalypse. The series, based on Hamish Steele’s DeadEndia graphic novels, ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2023.
Clips resurfaced on X earlier this week, where they were widely shared. Among those who weighed in was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”
“Cancel Netflix” quickly began trending on X, with many users posting screenshots confirming they had ended their subscriptions to the streaming service.
Netflix has previously drawn criticism for its content choices. In recent years, the platform has repeatedly faced public backlash over both adult and children’s programming, with concerned parents accusing it of pushing ideological or immoral themes on young children.
The account Libs of TikTok also shared excerpts from Dead End: Paranormal Park and other Netflix children’s shows, pointing to recurring transgender and LGBTQ+ themes in programming targeted at younger audiences.
Gone are the days of relying on ratings or classifications for children’s programs. A ‘Kids’ label no longer guarantees content is appropriate. Parents must be fully aware of what’s in every show and carefully screen it before allowing it into their children’s minds.
