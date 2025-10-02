Image
Children ·News & Commentary

“Cancel Netflix”: Streaming Service Slammed For Promoting Transgenderism to Kids

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Elon Musk wrote.

Staff Writer Oct 3, 2025

Netflix has come under fire again after clips from its animated kids’ series Dead End: Paranormal Park were circulated on X, prompting backlash from viewers who accuse the streaming platform of promoting transgender themes to children.

Screenshot from Netflix

Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the story of Barney Guttman, a gay transgender teenage boy who becomes a security guard at a haunted theme park. Alongside his autistic friend and a talking pug, Barney battles demons and works to prevent a supernatural apocalypse. The series, based on Hamish Steele’s DeadEndia graphic novels, ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2023.

Clips resurfaced on X earlier this week, where they were widely shared. Among those who weighed in was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

“Cancel Netflix” quickly began trending on X, with many users posting screenshots confirming they had ended their subscriptions to the streaming service.

Netflix has previously drawn criticism for its content choices. In recent years, the platform has repeatedly faced public backlash over both adult and children’s programming, with concerned parents accusing it of pushing ideological or immoral themes on young children.

The account Libs of TikTok also shared excerpts from Dead End: Paranormal Park and other Netflix children’s shows, pointing to recurring transgender and LGBTQ+ themes in programming targeted at younger audiences.

Gone are the days of relying on ratings or classifications for children’s programs. A ‘Kids’ label no longer guarantees content is appropriate. Parents must be fully aware of what’s in every show and carefully screen it before allowing it into their children’s minds.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Petition Launched After Christian Academics Face Investigation Over ‘Far-Right’ Media Smear

Petition Launched After Christian Academics Face Investigation Over ‘Far-Right’ Media Smear

"Political pressure must never decide who can teach or speak at a Catholic university," the petition states.
By
by Staff WriterOct 3, 2025
Media Smears Academics as “Far-Right” for Defending Anglo-Celtic Australia

Media Smears Academics as “Far-Right” for Defending Anglo-Celtic Australia

"Any positive reference to Anglo-Celtic heritage now sparks media hysteria, while other ethnic groups in Australia are praised for preserving their traditions, forming enclaves, and resisting assimilation."
By
by Ben DavisOct 2, 2025
John Ruddick Launches Patriotic Podcast to Reclaim Australia’s Political History

John Ruddick Launches Patriotic Podcast to Reclaim Australia’s Political History

“This will be a massive boon to the conservative movement in Australia, especially for homeschoolers.”
By
by Rod LampardOct 2, 2025
“You Are the Enemy”: Starmer Vows to “Fight” Those Who Claim “English” and “British” Are Racial Labels

“You Are the Enemy”: Starmer Vows to “Fight” Those Who Claim “English” and “British” Are Racial Labels

"Starmer’s speech also drew a barrage of criticism online, with opponents and native Britons accusing him of erasing the ethnic dimension of 'English' and 'British' by reducing the terms to mere markers of citizenship."
By
by Staff WriterOct 1, 2025
Trump Deploys the Army to Protect Portland’s Police After Designating Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Group

Trump Deploys the Army to Protect Portland’s Police After Designating Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Group

"Even 'mostly peaceful,' notoriously anti-Trump CNN have described Antifa and the organisation’s 'black-bloc' tactics as a threat to persons, property, and police."
By
by Rod LampardSep 30, 2025
Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

"Charlie Kirk carried the torch of Christianity Today’s founder Billy Graham as a global evangelist, and it is in his legacy that we see the future of Christianity Today," Canon Press said.
By
by Staff WriterSep 30, 2025
Dr Stephen Chavura: ‘The Vanishing Nation: Australia’s Identity Crisis’

Dr Stephen Chavura: ‘The Vanishing Nation: Australia’s Identity Crisis’

"People do not assimilate into vague, abstract values," Dr Chavura said. "They assimilate into living cultural practices exemplified by an overwhelmingly dominant ethnic majority."
By
by Staff WriterSep 29, 2025
Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

"The ADL further characterises Christian Identity as a "racist and anti-Semitic sect" for asserting that people of European descent are the descendants of the “Lost Tribes” of Israel."
By
by Staff WriterSep 29, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.