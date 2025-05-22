Image
Canada’s PM Promises to Punish Businesses That Reject Climate Agenda

"Those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished," he said.

Staff Writer May 22, 2025

Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has made clear that businesses refusing to embrace his administration’s climate agenda will face consequences. In a recent video posted on social media, Carney stated that tackling climate change is an “existential threat” and that there is “increasing urgency” to address it.

He said companies investing in new technologies and altering their operations to reduce environmental impact would be rewarded, aligning with the global push toward achieving net-zero emissions.

“The companies and those who invest in them and lend to them who are part of the solution will be rewarded,” Carney asserted.

However, he warned that businesses “lagging behind” in these efforts would be punished.

The Prime Minister said:

“Climate change is an existential threat. We all recognize that. There’s increasing urgency around that. But the converse of that, the flip side of that is if if you’re taking steps, making investments, coming up with new technologies, changing the way you do business, all in service of reducing and eliminating that threat, you’re creating value.

“And what we have seen, increasingly, spurred initially by the sustainable development goals, accelerated, with Paris, and then, through social movements and others and governments acting is society is putting tremendous value on achieving net zero.

“So the companies and those who invest in them and lend to them who are part of the solution will be rewarded. But those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished.”

Australia’s NSW Libertarian MP John Ruddick condemned the remarks, describing them as “Mussolini-ism.” He stated, “This is the same guy who was caught on a hot mic saying ‘climate change’ is a fabulous way to make a lot of money. Now, as the Prime Minister of Canada, he’s using the power of the state to enforce climate orthodoxy on big business.”

Ruddick added, “This is Mussolini-ism—the merger of the state and corporations.”

