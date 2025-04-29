Image
Canada Elects More of the Same Under Mark Carney

"Despite years of mismanagement and declining national confidence, voters have opted for more of the same policies and leadership that defined the Trudeau era."

Despite nearly a decade of record debt, social division, historically high levels of immigration, and economic stagnation under Justin Trudeau, Canadians have chosen to stay the course, electing Mark Carney to remain prime minister and continue leading a Liberal government.

Carney, who replaced Trudeau just last month, will now officially retain the role after the Liberals were projected to defeat Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in Monday’s federal election. It remains unclear whether the Liberals will hold a majority in Parliament.

The result signals that, despite years of mismanagement and declining national confidence, voters have opted for more of the same policies and leadership that defined the Trudeau era.

The outcome in Canada raises concern for Australians heading to the polls this Saturday, where the Albanese Labor Government is seeking re-election despite presiding over record national debt, soaring immigration, a housing shortage, and a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Like Canada, Australia now faces the real possibility of voters rewarding failure with loyalty.

