Buddy Brax and the Big Ugly Fight

“It’s awfully hard for that anger to stay, towards any person for whom we pray.”

Evelyn Rae Apr 24, 2025

Buddy Brax is back! In the third instalment of Ben Davis’ much-loved children’s series, Buddy Brax and the Big Ugly Fight, young readers are invited into another heartfelt adventure—this time exploring the challenges of conflict, anger, and reconciliation.

What happens when people we love offend us? What do we do when our loved ones are rude, selfish, or inconsiderate? Buddy Brax and the Big Ugly Fight is written to help children navigate these very moments, teaching them how to deal wisely with conflict and disagreement between siblings, family members, and friends. You might feel angry, but you don’t have to let the sun go down on your anger. There is a solution that every kid (and parent) should know!

In this story, Brax and his best friend Gus find themselves caught in a heated argument that leaves them both hurt, and Brax declaring their friendship over in a burst of frustration. But just when things seem irreparable, Brax’s Grandpa steps in with timely wisdom, showing him how to manage his emotions and choose a better way. Through it all, children are reminded of a powerful truth: “It’s awfully hard for that anger to stay, towards any person for whom we pray.”

Following Buddy Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse and Buddy Brax and the Boxed Bike, this newest release from Caldron Pool founder Ben Davis continues to offer gospel-centered stories for children that are both fun and deeply formative.

Support Christian storytelling and help shape the next generation by sharing the Buddy Brax series with the young readers in your life. You can learn more about the Buddy Brax series by visiting BuddyBrax.com

