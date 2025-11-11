Britain’s Messy Revival

The ever woke Sky News UK has run a piece on the resurgence of traditional Christianity in Britain including typically heavily edited interviews, but they have labelled it “Christian Nationalism” which in my humble opinion is a clear attempt to use that term as a smear, in the same way at every opportunity the mainstream media and political elites roll out the term “far right” to attack common sense citizens who simply love their country and would prefer it didn’t collapse into an economic, demographic and moral catastrophe.

Some conservative Christians are nervous about being labelled as a Christian Nationalist. Personally, I take it as a compliment because I am a Christian who loves my nation, and I want it to be governed according to the Word of God. If that makes me a “Christian Nationalist”, so be it.

That said, it’s clear the establishment fears this renewed traditional Christianity, because more than any other force on earth it has the power to fundamentally transform men and women, making them immune through the indwelling of the Holy Spirit to the corrupt lies of Satan. A born-again, bible believing disciple of Jesus Christ is very hard to brainwash or coerce; they will gladly even lay down their lives before renouncing their faith.

Christianity — and to be clear, I mean real biblical Christianity, not the fake woke churchianity the elites are comfortable with — has always been a threat to the spiritual forces of darkness who manipulate the governing human powers of our world. From the early church enduring horrific persecution under the Roman Empire, to the Monastic influence on Europe, to the Reformation and even the national restoration in Britain and her Empire brought on by the 18th-century revivals, Christianity has indelibly changed Western civilization for the better.

Christian values, morals and even family structure form the core building blocks of the West. This is why the elites hate real Christianity so vehemently, because they have spent decades trying to tear it out from the heart of Western culture, but it simply will not die!

This is also why they fawn over fake churchianity. In the recent Sky News UK story, Bishop Cei Dewar, Pastor Rikki Doolan and others were slammed as far right and labelled Christian nationalists, but for what? Desiring to speak the truth of Jesus to the nation? Wanting the UK to return to its Christian roots, which have been proven time and time again to be a net benefit to British society? For evangelising lost souls and holding mass public baptisms for new converts?

How is any of that a bad thing? Well, to the ungodly heathens who run Britain and their demonic puppet masters, it is a very bad thing indeed! Because it means despite their best efforts at crushing the true church and infiltration of established churches, turning them into zombified whitewashed tombs, the Gospel of Christ cannot be stopped — Jesus will build His church, and even the gates of hell can’t prevent it.

Oh, and by the way, gates are defensive structures — they don’t move or attack. Jesus had a siege of the kingdom of darkness in mind in Matthew 16:18, and that’s exactly what is happening in Great Britain today.

Even famous right-wing activists like the much-maligned Tommy Robinson and Laurence Fox have recently come to faith in Christ and begun attending worship regularly. Unite the Kingdom rallies now resemble a Billy Graham crusade as much as they are a political event.

A strange thing is happening in the UK, where the satanists and globalists thought they had won entirely, but now Christ is on the move, and He would like Britain back for His glory. Soul by soul, but not so silently, people are realising something is deeply wrong with their nation, and then in desperation to find lasting truth in the midst of shifting lies, they are turning to Jesus Christ, the changeless rock of our Salvation.

This is well outside the mainline churches who are in free fall decline. These fake churches claim it is the “far right, Christian Nationalists” who have corrupted the faith for their nefarious ends; however, the exact opposite is true.

For example, the Church of England, which is the state church by law in England, is dying on the vine. The solution of the bigwigs in charge? More liberal theology, more progressive politics, more apostasy! Like the blind leading the blind, the CofE, Methodists, United Reformed, Scottish Episcopalians and others plunge themselves ever deeper into a pit of endless unbiblical woke madness in a death spiral that can only be averted by mass public repentance for their betrayal of Christ.

Anything goes in their relentless compromise with the world — female clergy, homosexual blessings, multi-faith services, universalism — you name a heresy and the mainline churches of Britain are diving in headfirst at the shallow end of the fetid pool.

But the Bible is clear, and church history repeatedly shows us that Christ is uncompromising with these corrupt churches. Jesus leaves them to rot, then chops them off the family tree of faith, only to toss them into the proverbial wood chipper as little more than junk to be discarded.

The tragedy is that these ancient and venerable churches with their ornate buildings and fine vestments were once lions for Christ, founded by giants of the faith, but they are on the very cusp of this destruction right now. They are actively being replaced by the lowly, poor, often persecuted churches who have remained relentlessly dedicated to the Lord and His Word — but they are too blind to even see it.

The woke apostates lash out at the true church with zeal at every opportunity. Enduring slander, false reports to police, untrue allegations and outright lies are commonplace for the Pastors at the forefront of the revival movement! Pastor Chris Wickland has coined the term the “dirty revival” — I think I prefer the term the “messy revival” — and for those of us leading the charge, it isn’t always easy.

Personally, I’ve even been reported to the anti-terror police as an extremist by an apostate church leader. Yet despite the setbacks and difficulties, the Kingdom of God in the UK is advancing in leaps and bounds. The revival is accelerating daily, and the demons on the ramparts of hell’s gates are quaking in their boots.

Buckle up, because the messy revival is about to take off in full force — and nothing can stop it!