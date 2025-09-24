Brilliant Ad Highlights the Risks of Kids Owning Smartphones

Australia is preparing to enforce legislation banning children under 16 from using social media, while requiring older users to verify their identity with government-issued ID or facial recognition. Supporters say the move will help protect young people from harmful content on social media, but critics warn it threatens privacy and free speech, arguing it is less about child safety and more about eroding online anonymity.

But the legislation has also reignited another debate: who should be responsible for keeping children safe online—politicians or parents? While some argue government intervention is necessary, others stress that regulation at the household level is far more practical. After all, it is parents who ultimately enforce rules around technology in the home.

Concerns about unmonitored internet use are not misplaced. Experts warn that children left online without guidance face exposure to bullying, predatory behaviour, pornography, and addictive screen habits. The question is not whether kids need protection, but how best to ensure it.

One new U.S. campaign offers a different answer. Advocacy group Smartphone Free Childhood recently launched an ad that cleverly illustrates the risks of unsupervised internet access. As its name suggests, the campaign urges parents to ensure their kids have a smartphone-free childhood. It’s not just social media that children should be shielded from, but the wider world of harmful and corrosive content that saturates the internet.

“Smartphones and social media place adult-sized responsibilities on children long before they’re ready,” the campaign warns. “From managing constant notifications, to navigating online bullying, to resisting addictive algorithms and harmful content. Kids are being asked to carry more than they should.

“By delaying smartphones and social media, we give our kids more time to build real-life connections and enjoy the simple joys of childhood. It’s a choice that protects childhood, while building the focus, resilience, and relationships kids need to thrive as adults.

“Childhood should be about learning, friendships, and play—not spent scrolling.”

