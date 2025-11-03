Brazil Launches Pro-LGBTQ+ A.I. Platform to Police Criticism and Criminalise Dissent

Concerned Brazilians are battling a fresh war on free speech.

The country’s leftwing Lula government just launched a state-sponsored AI platform policing criticism of those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Brazil’s Ministry of Human Rights released the “eSafety” monitoring system in mid-October.

Named the “Platform of Respect,” the Brazilian brain burp appears to be an initiative of the activist alliance NGO, Aliança Nacional LGBTI+.

Federal deputy, seemingly militant trans activist, and biological male, Erika Silva (now Hilton) was a major government collaborator.

Explaining the ins and outs, national news outlet GP1 said, “The aim of the – six-figure taxpayer-funded initiative – is to hold authors of publications legally accountable for what the alliance determines to be ‘hate speech’.”

The social credit scoring will also monitor for “misinformation” like so-called “misgendering” or speech that feels offensive to those who identify as homosexual.

As ominous as it is ironic, the AI system’s name is Aletheia, the koine Greek term for Truth.

In effect, Aletheia’s mission will be to trace, track and target dissent against the LGBTQ+. Dissenters will then be “denounced,” and presumably deplatformed.

Worse, any content from “pages, profiles, websites, or blogs Aletheia flags as “problematic” will eventually be filed as a criminal complaint.”

Lawyers working for the LGBTQ+ Alliance, GP1 reported, “will then vet the content before involving the courts.”

Those being policed by the system include “members of Brazil’s congress, state assemblies, influencers, writers, and news websites.”

Unyielding, Brazil-based Women and Children’s Rights Group, MATRIA, criticised the control mechanism.

Isabella Cepa – the first woman to be granted political asylum because of her opposition to LGBTrans authoritarianism – called the AI thought crime accuser, Brazil’s “very own ministry of truth.”

The platform’s intention, Cepa said in a video on X, is “to silence” dissent, especially the voices of women.

Supporting her theory, Cepa referred to her own experiences and the timing of the platform’s release.

“It’s no coincidence, she stated, that the Platform of Respect began its existence posting attacks against MATRIA, and those defending women’s sex-based rights.”

It looks like “public money is being used to fund political persecution,” Cepa explained.

“They’ve already tried to defame MATRIA, without even bothering to verify our name.”

The – feelings are facts – thought police didn’t even get that right.

“Great work of fact analysis, right?” she quipped.

“All artificial intelligence is trained with bias.”

“It’s not hard to imagine which political opinions they would classify as risky,” Cepa added.

The real aim of the LGBTQ+ AI enforcer, the apparent MARTIA spokeswoman argued, is “not fake news or hate speech,” it’s to destroy dissent.

“The creation of a platform like this reflects a desperate attempt to silence – through criminalisation – those who do not want to lie about reality,” remarked Cepa.

“The truth is that sex is immutable and relevant to society.”

“This [fact] is inconvenient for an ideology based on the fantasy that says anyone can be whatever they want.”

“Sex can be eliminated from the legal system, and with it so can women’s rights.”

Cepa then described the AI monitoring scheme as a censorship tool by which LGBTQ+ activists can write off binary biology as bigotry, and/or “hate speech.”

“Men cannot be women, and no ideology can erase the material reality of the female body,” she concluded.

Rather than encourage respect and protect truth, these activists will destroy both, and do so “with the Brazilian government’s approval.”

European Conservatives also weighed in on the discussion.

They fittingly declared the program “Orwellian irony,” stating that this “is a fusion of totalitarian LGBT ideology and AI technology.”

In sum, “the persecution of ordinary citizens on behalf of the LGBT movement will be funded by the taxpayers the AI will be targeting.”

Effectively, EC explained, Brazilians will be paying for their own persecution.