‘Blessed Ramadan’ and ‘Happy Easter from the Dogs’? PM Accused of Snubbing Christian Australians

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing backlash after he posted a social media message wishing Australians a “Happy Easter weekend from Toto and Toby,” his dogs.

The post, which was made on Good Friday, has drawn criticism for what many see as a dismissive gesture toward Australia’s Christian community. The message contrasts starkly with a more formal press release he issued earlier this year to the Muslim community in Australia, which represents less than 4% of the population.

Happy Easter weekend from Toto and Toby 🐶🐣 pic.twitter.com/UPIhTz4mPe — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 18, 2025

In February, Albanese took to the official channels to extend warm Ramadan wishes to Australia’s Muslim population, praising their contributions to society. The press release emphasised values such as discipline, compassion, self-restraint, and charity that are associated with the holy month of Ramadan.

It read, in part: “Australia’s Muslim community enriches our society and our country in countless ways. I thank you for your generosity and care, for your hard work and aspiration, and for your willingness to give back to the community.” He concluded with, “May you have a blessed Ramadan.”

However, the Easter weekend message to Australia’s predominantly Christian population, which makes up over 43% of the country, struck users as more flippant and impersonal. The post, which featured a photo of his two dogs, Toto and Toby, did not include any formal greeting or acknowledgment of the significance of Easter for Australian Christians.

Social media users were quick to express their discontent, accusing the Prime Minister of downplaying Australia’s Christian heritage and traditions. The tone of his Easter message was widely criticised as disrespectful and out of touch with the majority of the population, especially in contrast to celebrations around Islam. One user on X called it “a slap in the face to Australian Christians.”

It’s worth noting that traditionally, the Prime Minister has issued a more formal Easter message on Easter Sunday itself, rather than on Good Friday. As of now, Australians will have to wait until Sunday to see if he delivers a more substantive Easter message, as he has done in past years. At this point, we have no reason to think he won’t.