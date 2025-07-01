Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Billboard Chris Wins Free Speech Case Against Australian Government

"The Australian government alarmingly censored the peaceful expression of a Canadian citizen on an American-owned platform, evidence of the expansive reach of censorial forces, even beyond national borders. Today, free speech has prevailed," said Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International.

Staff Writer Jul 2, 2025

In a rare win for free speech, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has struck down a government order aimed at censoring Canadian activist Chris “Billboard Chris” Elston’s post on X (formerly Twitter). The Tribunal ruled that the Australian government had overstepped its bounds in ordering the removal of Elston’s post, which was deemed “cyber abuse” by the country’s eSafety Commissioner.

The controversy began in early 2024 when Elston criticised the appointment of controversial World Health Organization (WHO) advisor Teddy Cook. In his post, Elston used biologically accurate pronouns, which led to a decision by the eSafety Commissioner to classify it as “cyber abuse.” Initially, X refused to comply with the order, but later geo-blocked the content in Australia.

Both Elston and X challenged the censorship, arguing that it violated their fundamental right to free speech. Legal support for Elston came from ADF International, in partnership with the Human Rights Law Alliance in Australia. The case was heard over the course of a week starting on March 31, 2025, in Melbourne.

The Tribunal found that the eSafety Commissioner’s determination was incorrect, concluding that Elston’s post did not meet the criteria for “cyber abuse” and thus should not have been removed.

Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International, praised the ruling as a major win for free speech. “This is a decisive win for free speech and sets an important precedent in the growing global debate over online censorship,” he said. “In this case, the Australian government alarmingly censored the peaceful expression of a Canadian citizen on an American-owned platform, evidence of the expansive reach of censorial forces, even beyond national borders. Today, free speech has prevailed.”

Coleman also emphasised the broader implications of the ruling, saying it was a victory for everyone who values the right to free speech. “This is a victory not just for Billboard Chris, but for every Australian—and indeed every citizen who values the fundamental right to free speech.”

The ruling comes amid growing concerns about the Australian government’s increasing censorship powers. In May, the U.S. State Department condemned the eSafety Commissioner’s actions, noting that it was part of a disturbing global trend of state-driven censorship.

Elston, who has become a prominent figure in the battle against gender ideology, expressed gratitude for the court’s decision. “I’m grateful that truth and common sense have prevailed,” he said. “This decision sends a clear message that the government does not have authority to silence peaceful expression. My mission is to speak the truth about gender ideology, protecting children across the world from its dangers. With this ruling, the court has upheld my right to voice my convictions—a right that belongs to every one of us. My post should never have been censored in Australia, but my hope is that authorities will now think twice before resorting to censorship”. 

