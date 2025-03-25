Image
Billboard Chris Arrested in Brisbane

“I’m being arrested for having conversations in Brisbane,” he said.

Staff Writer Mar 25, 2025

Billboard Chris, a Canadian activist known for his stance against the use of puberty blockers for minors, was arrested in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday. The arrest was reported via posts on X, where Chris himself shared updates about the incident. According to his posts, he was approached by police while engaging in conversations with locals, wearing his signature sandwich board displaying the message, “Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers.”

Chris went live on X at 1:49 PM AEDT, stating, “Looks like I’m getting arrested in Brisbane,” followed by another update at 2:09 PM AEDT noting that police were debating whether to detain him. By 2:34 PM AEDT, he confirmed, “I’m being arrested for having conversations in Brisbane.” Video from his X account showed the moment of his arrest, though the feed froze shortly after.

The activist, whose real name is Chris Elston, is currently in Australia to advocate for freedom of speech and raise awareness about his views on gender identity issues. His itinerary includes planned stops in Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne following his time in Brisbane.

This incident comes ahead of Elston’s court case against the eSafety Commissioner as reported on by The Christian Post. That case involved a government-ordered removal of one of his online posts. Police have not yet commented on the arrest.

