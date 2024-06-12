Biden Puts Bannon Behind Bars: Former Trump Aid Refused to Comply With January 6 Narrative

Former Trump administration aid, Steve Bannon will serve a four-month prison sentence beginning in July.

Bannon was charged with ‘contempt of Congress’ because he refused to play along with the Biden administration’s hyped-up political persecution of January 6 protestors.

The push for sentencing goes all the way up to the White House.

As noted by the BBC, Bannon denies any wrongdoing.

He’s been handed the same Biden DOJ treatment as Peter Navarro.

Navarro is currently serving the same politically motivated prison sentence for also refusing to comply.

Aside from Trump, and Rudolf Guiliani, Navarro and Bannon are the biggest public figures to be persecuted under the fabricated “insurrection at the Capitol” narrative.

Other victims of the political pogrom include Babylon Bee actor, Siaka Massaquoi, and 71-year-old Rebecca Lavrenz. She awaits sentencing in August, simply for attending a J6 protest prayer meeting.

CP reported in October 2023, that this is all part of Biden’s weaponised DOJ widening the net.

The current Marxian-Woke administration is behind the harsher sentencing, specifically designed to silence all unapproved political opposition.

Biden’s victims also include Paulette Harlow, a 75-year-old grandmother, condemned to prison for 2-years for protesting outside an abortion clinic.

75-year-old Paulette Harlow is a wife, a mother of 6, and a grandmother of 8.



Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced her to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.



Here’s a video of her “crime.” pic.twitter.com/8wJuwd3tZg — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) June 4, 2024

Like Bannon, Harlow will not be the only pre-born advocate imprisoned for political reasons.

Conspiracy charges were deployed against 11 pro-life supporters in January last year, with a clear intent to boast post-Roe v. Wade electoral support for the Biden administration.

One of those 11 includes eighty-seven-year-old Eva Edl – a survivor of both Soviet ‘anti-fascism,’ and the Nazi occupation.

The 11 were found guilty on all counts, and face sentencing in July, the same month Biden puts Bannon behind bars.

Bannon told Tucker Carlson, he was fine with serving time, saying, he’ll be doing so for his country, not because he’s been betrayed by his country.

Our country isn’t doing this, he explained, those running the country are.

“We’re being suppressed. We’re being oppressed by an illegitimate regime, that’s usurping power.

“That’s what we have to break. They’re on everybody who stands up.”

During the exclusive 25-minute interview, Bannon reiterated that he considered the corrupt Biden administration to be behind the political purge, stating, “This illegitimate regime is trying to persecute not just President Trump, they’re going to send him to prison on July 11.

“They’re going after Rudy Giuliani – a great American – by way of either bankruptcy, deplatforming, or removing his law licence.”

“They will never break me.”



Steve Bannon vows to stand against the regime’s persecution, even if it means becoming a political prisoner.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/gNxEdNdMKy — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) June 11, 2024

Bannon then added, “In my 20s, I served my nation for four years on a United States Navy destroyer. In my 70s, I’ll serve my country in a federal prison.

“It doesn’t make any difference. It won’t change my life.

“If I have to be a political prisoner, I’ll be a political prisoner,” Bannon said.

They’re after you non-stop.

“They want to take out the War Room. They’re liquidating Alex Jones’ entire media infrastructure. They want to remove voices.”

This illegitimate neo-Marxist administration “play hardball…the only thing these people understand is smashmouth.

“From the justice department to the FBI, and the Wall Street crowd. You can see this everywhere in our society,” Bannon continued.

“The attacks on the family, and they play for keeps.

“Understand that this is a war to the knife. We have to win this. If we don’t, this country is going to devolve into some kind of neo-Marxist totalitarian regime.”

Bannon talked about divine providence, telling Tucker his Christian faith would carry him through jail time.

He also repeatedly asserted that the current battles are about the “next man up.”

“More people are going to be arrested.

“You can’t lean on Trump. You can’t lean on Tucker. You can’t lean on Alex Jones. This is a populist revolt. You have to step up.”

WATCH: