Bible Sales Surge Continues in 2025 Amid Renewed Interest in Christianity

"Industry estimates indicate Bible sales rose by approximately 11–15 per cent year over year in 2025, with about 18 million copies sold through late in the year."

Staff Writer Jan 8, 2026

Bible sales in the United States increased in 2025 compared with 2024, continuing a multi-year surge that began earlier in the decade, according to data from Circana BookScan and reporting by multiple news outlets.

Industry estimates indicate Bible sales rose by approximately 11–15 per cent year over year in 2025, with about 18 million copies sold through late in the year. The growth follows a peak in 2024, when Bible sales increased by an estimated 20–22 per cent compared with 2023.

“Sales for Bibles have been steadily growing in the U.S. since 2021 and have set unprecedented annual sales records since 2022,” said Brenna Connor, an industry analyst at Circana BookScan, in an email statement. “2024 marked a 20-year high for Bible sales in the U.S., and 2025 is on track to surpass these levels, underscoring the growing interest in religious content among U.S. consumers.”

The increase occurred during a period in which overall U.S. print book sales were reported to be flat or slightly down. Analysts and media reports have cited a range of factors behind the Bible sales growth, including increased interest among younger readers and heightened social and political uncertainty.

The rise in Bible sales coincides with research suggesting renewed engagement with Christianity among younger generations. A recent study by the Barna Group found that church attendance among Gen Z and Millennial adults is increasing, with younger adults now attending church more regularly than older generations for the first time in decades.

According to Barna’s findings, Gen Z and Millennials have become the most consistent churchgoers, reversing a long-standing pattern in which older generations dominated attendance. The data forms part of Barna Group’s ongoing State of the Church initiative with Gloo, which tracks trends in faith and spiritual engagement in the United States.

Similar patterns have been reported in the United Kingdom. The Quiet Revival report by Bible Society UK, conducted with YouGov, found that more than two million additional people are attending church compared with six years ago, representing an increase of about 50 per cent.

The strongest growth was recorded among young adults aged 18–24, with monthly attendance rising from 4 per cent in 2018 to 16 per cent. Attendance among young men increased from 4 per cent to 21 per cent, and among young women from 3 per cent to 12 per cent.

Barna Group researchers said that if current trends continue, younger generations could play a decisive role in shaping the future of Christianity. “The data points to a future where the vitality of the Church may hinge on how well leaders engage the spiritual curiosity and commitments of younger adults,” the group said.

