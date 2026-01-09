Image
Bible Month in the South Pacific Offers A Powerful Model For Australian Churches

"The contrast between the Pacific Nations Churches' passion for Christ and the Australian church is stark."

Rod Lampard Jan 10, 2026

Bible Month in the South Pacific continues to see Churches sign up to celebrate and share the Gospel.

2025’s June 29 to July 27 events brought Christians from Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu together in a renewed commitment to Biblical discipleship.

Although the 2026 theme is still to be announced, buoyed by the support, Bible Society South Pacific (BSSP) said last year’s event was a “powerful show of unity and faith.”

The 2025 theme was “Substance Use and the Word of God,” which focused on “the transformative influence of God’s Word in the lives of Pacific islanders.”

Speaking about the event in a short video, BSSP General Secretary, Jeffery Miller, affirmed that Substance use and God’s Word “addressed a pressing issue affecting numerous families across the Pacific.”

“Substance abuse frequently results in fractured relationships, lost opportunities, despair, and, in some cases, life-threatening situations,” he explained.

“Nevertheless, God’s word provides hope, healing, and restoration to those who seek and believe in it.”

BSSP hoped the theme would “encourage societies to reflect upon, then deepen their understanding of God’s Word, and its relevance to confronting societal challenges.”

Asserting the authority of Scripture, Miller said, 

“The Bible gives us the keys to overcoming various forms of addiction and harmful behaviours.”

Bible Month’s purpose is to “guide individuals towards a healthier and more fulfilling life grounded in God’s love.”

Illustrating the power of participating in the month-long Christian celebration, the devotionals are written to place Christ over chaos.

The 2025 11-page 5-day walkthrough teaches participants to see addiction through a Biblical lens.

This pairs information about the impact, cause, and deceptive nature of addiction with relevant Biblical content. 

For example, self-medicating enslaves, whereas meditating on the Word of God, by God’s grace, can point to the Truth that sets free, BSSP’s introduction asserted.

Each day also teams up with unique teaching videos accessible online.

Such as BSSP Assistant Secretary, Rev. Dr Anil Reuben’s 4-minute take on bondage to sin and breaking free.

The month-long Christian outreach kicks off with a Witness march and includes a week dedicated to teaching and putting the Bible into as many hands as possible. 

Devotional material written specifically for the year’s theme is also made available. 

This coincides with a carefully coordinated social media campaign featuring testimonies and sports personalities sharing meaningful messages about the transformative power of the cross.

Churches that participated in the 2025 evangelistic celebration ranged from the Fiji Council of churches, Pentecostal fellowships, and other denominations.

South Pacific schools and members of the Fiji mission board also participated.

The contrast between the Pacific Nations Churches’ passion for Christ and the Australian church is stark.

Their witness encourages Australians to consider doing the same. 

Australia doesn’t have anything like Bible Month.

If the Church wants to see the Gospel trifecta of reformation, repentance and revival realised, our Pacific Islander neighbours have given us a great place to start!

