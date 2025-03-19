Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Legislation to Protect Australia from Sharia Law

In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, author and activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali urged the Australian government to enact legislation that would safeguard the nation from the influence of Sharia law. Hirsi Ali proposed that Australia should establish a law stating that only Australian laws apply within its borders and that these laws must be enforced uniformly for all citizens.

Hirsi Ali also called on feminists in Australia to advocate for the rights of Muslim women and girls, warning that “first it is Muslim girls and women, and then it is other women.” She stressed the importance of acting before any violations of Australian laws occur, advising, “I would advise the Australian government to criminalize Sharia or any other foreign law.”

In a post on X, Hirsi Ali highlighted the existence of 85 Sharia courts in the United Kingdom, stating, “It is clear the British public did not vote for this parallel system of law that defies national law and national sovereignty.” She explained that these courts adjudicate family law matters, including marriage, divorce, custody, and inheritance.

“Marriage is considered legal between girls as soon as she menstruates, which can be as young as 9 years old,” she noted. Hirsi Ali further criticized practices within these courts, such as the ability for a man to verbally divorce his wife and the unequal inheritance rights that favour men.

There are 85 sharia courts in Britain according to @GBNEWS. It is clear the British public did not vote for this parallel system of law that defies national law and national sovereignty.

These courts we are told adjudicated family law: marriage, divorce, custody and inheritance.… — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) March 18, 2025

She expressed dismay at the acceptance of these practices by feminists, stating, “No wonder the rape gangs were able to get away with the systematic abuse of British children.” Hirsi Ali concluded that Britain must “abolish these courts and restore not just the authority of national law but also national dignity.”

Her comments come after the taxpayer-funded SBS aired a program in Australia titled The Mosque Next Door, which featured young schoolgirls learning about the value of Sharia law and addressing “common misconceptions.”