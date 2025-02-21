Image
Freedom ·News & Commentary

Australia’s US Alliance “Under Threat,” Warns Craig Kelly

"Friendship is based on shared values... You don't have shared values if you're so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up," Vance said.

Staff Writer Feb 21, 2025

Former Liberal MP and current Libertarian candidate Craig Kelly has warned that Australia’s alliance with the United States is at risk due to government actions against free speech by both major parties.

Kelly’s statement comes in light of recent remarks by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who said that American alliances depend on “shared values”–primarily a commitment to freedom of speech.

Vance cited concerns over anti-free speech policies in European nations, arguing that the U.S. should not subsidize the defence of countries that suppress political speech. He pointed to Germany’s legal actions against online expression and Romania’s election interference as examples of governments undermining democratic principles.

“Germany’s entire defence is subsidized by the American taxpayer. There are thousands upon thousands of American troops in Germany today. Do you think that the American taxpayer is going to stand for that? If you get thrown in jail in Germany for posting a mean tweet, of course, they’re not right.

“So the point that I try to make to our European friends, and I think that they are friends. I believe that, I know President Trump does, is that friendship is based on shared values.

“You do not have shared values if you’re jailing people for saying we should close down our border. You don’t have shared values if you cancel elections because you don’t like the result. And that happened in Romania. You don’t have shared values if you’re so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up.”

Kelly has warned that similar trends in Australia, particularly under the “hate speech” policies of the Labor and Liberal parties, could jeopardize the nation’s relationship with its key ally.

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Vance Says Christianity Shapes His Politics: The Heart of Christianity Is Christ’s Resurrection

Vance Says Christianity Shapes His Politics: The Heart of Christianity Is Christ’s Resurrection

"The fundamental tenet of our faith is that the Son of God became man. He died and then he raised himself from the dead," the Vice President said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 21, 2025
Words Matter

Words Matter

"Words matter. Ideas matter. Ideologies matter."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonFeb 21, 2025
Queer Black Woman Cast As Jesus in New Stage Play: The Left Only Hates One God

Queer Black Woman Cast As Jesus in New Stage Play: The Left Only Hates One God

From Wicked to wicked.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 20, 2025
Senator Gerard Rennick Announces New People First Party, Calls Out Hate Speech Overreach

Senator Gerard Rennick Announces New People First Party, Calls Out Hate Speech Overreach

"Let the facts make the case! Labor and the Liberal National Coalition are introducing laws that prevent free speech in this country."
By
by Rod LampardFeb 20, 2025
Multicultural Myth? The Question of Australian Identity

Multicultural Myth? The Question of Australian Identity

Is multiculturalism good or bad for Australia?
By
by Staff WriterFeb 19, 2025
This World Of Lies

This World Of Lies

"The revelation of USAID money being given to over 6,000 journalists and 1,000 media platforms worldwide to present false news is exactly what we expected was happening, because we know this is a world of lies..."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldFeb 19, 2025
German Police Raid Homes Over Online Comments: Warning to the West On “Hate Speech” Laws

German Police Raid Homes Over Online Comments: Warning to the West On “Hate Speech” Laws

“Criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships,” Vance warned.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 18, 2025
New Animated Film Remembers 21 Christians Martyred on a Libyan Beach

New Animated Film Remembers 21 Christians Martyred on a Libyan Beach

"What Islamic State intended for evil, God is still using to proclaim to millions the name of His Son."
By
by Rod LampardFeb 18, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.