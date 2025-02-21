Australia’s US Alliance “Under Threat,” Warns Craig Kelly

Former Liberal MP and current Libertarian candidate Craig Kelly has warned that Australia’s alliance with the United States is at risk due to government actions against free speech by both major parties.

Kelly’s statement comes in light of recent remarks by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who said that American alliances depend on “shared values”–primarily a commitment to freedom of speech.

Vance cited concerns over anti-free speech policies in European nations, arguing that the U.S. should not subsidize the defence of countries that suppress political speech. He pointed to Germany’s legal actions against online expression and Romania’s election interference as examples of governments undermining democratic principles.

“Germany’s entire defence is subsidized by the American taxpayer. There are thousands upon thousands of American troops in Germany today. Do you think that the American taxpayer is going to stand for that? If you get thrown in jail in Germany for posting a mean tweet, of course, they’re not right.

"that friendship is based on shared values.…. You don't have not have shared values if you're so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up."



Our alliance with the USA is under threat thanks to Labor & Liberals attacks on free speech. https://t.co/4AfbYezqGM — Craig Kelly (@craigkellyXXX) February 20, 2025

“So the point that I try to make to our European friends, and I think that they are friends. I believe that, I know President Trump does, is that friendship is based on shared values.

“You do not have shared values if you’re jailing people for saying we should close down our border. You don’t have shared values if you cancel elections because you don’t like the result. And that happened in Romania. You don’t have shared values if you’re so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up.”

Kelly has warned that similar trends in Australia, particularly under the “hate speech” policies of the Labor and Liberal parties, could jeopardize the nation’s relationship with its key ally.