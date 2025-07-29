Australia’s Social Media Ban for Kids: A ‘Trojan Horse’ for Digital ID

Australia’s ban on social media for children under the age of 16 is facing more and more backlash, with critics warning the legislation is less about child safety and more about ushering in a sweeping digital surveillance regime.

The legislation would prohibit anyone 15 or younger from creating or using social media platforms. But as Caldron Pool has long warned, enforcing such a ban would likely require users to verify their age, effectively linking their personal identity to their digital accounts.

“This is a Trojan horse,” Senator Alex Antic told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “This is nothing more than using age identification for personal identification, and we are creating a digital snare trap in this country.”

Antic, a longtime critic of such draconian legislation, warned that Australians could soon be required to verify their identity online for a wide range of activities—including, astonishingly, using search engines.

“That snare trap is closing on the internet and free speech in this country,” he said. “My job is to get out there and tell people what this is really about. It’s really about control of the narrative.”

Banning social media for under 16s is a Trojan horse for this government's digital ID rollout.



We are sleepwalking into a new world of online surveillance.



To hear more from me and stay up to date, signup to my email newsletter here:https://t.co/5RRYq0lUzY pic.twitter.com/oWfgoaQlim — Senator Alex Antic (@SenatorAntic) July 29, 2025

Evelyn Rae, a commentator for Sky News and Caldron Pool, had also raised concerns on Sunday. She drew comparisons between the current legislation and the government’s heavy-handed tactics during the COVID pandemic, when restrictions were sold to the public as necessary to protect the elderly.

“We have to stop pretending that the people who are pushing this so hard are doing it to protect the children,” Rae said. While acknowledging that social media can pose risks to young people, she emphasised that the responsibility for managing children’s screen time lies with parents, not the government.

The safety of our children is the pretext for implementing a Digital ID, just as the safety of the elderly was a pretext for the government's tyrannical measures during COVID. pic.twitter.com/fT7WrBHWxB — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) July 29, 2025

As Caldron Pool has previously reported, the Australian government and legacy media floated the idea back in 2022 of requiring all social media accounts to be tied to verified personal identification. The plan sparked immediate backlash over privacy concerns, but evidently, the push never fully disappeared—it simply rebranded.

Now, this “child-focused” legislation may quietly accomplish the same goal: ending online anonymity and consolidating unprecedented control over citizens’ digital lives. However it is framed, the result is ultimately the same—government gatekeeping of online speech.