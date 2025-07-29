Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Australia’s Social Media Ban for Kids: A ‘Trojan Horse’ for Digital ID

“My job is to get out there and tell people what this is really about. It’s really about control of the narrative," Senator Antic said.

Staff Writer Jul 29, 2025

Australia’s ban on social media for children under the age of 16 is facing more and more backlash, with critics warning the legislation is less about child safety and more about ushering in a sweeping digital surveillance regime.

The legislation would prohibit anyone 15 or younger from creating or using social media platforms. But as Caldron Pool has long warned, enforcing such a ban would likely require users to verify their age, effectively linking their personal identity to their digital accounts.

“This is a Trojan horse,” Senator Alex Antic told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “This is nothing more than using age identification for personal identification, and we are creating a digital snare trap in this country.”

Antic, a longtime critic of such draconian legislation, warned that Australians could soon be required to verify their identity online for a wide range of activities—including, astonishingly, using search engines.

“That snare trap is closing on the internet and free speech in this country,” he said. “My job is to get out there and tell people what this is really about. It’s really about control of the narrative.”

Evelyn Rae, a commentator for Sky News and Caldron Pool, had also raised concerns on Sunday. She drew comparisons between the current legislation and the government’s heavy-handed tactics during the COVID pandemic, when restrictions were sold to the public as necessary to protect the elderly.

“We have to stop pretending that the people who are pushing this so hard are doing it to protect the children,” Rae said. While acknowledging that social media can pose risks to young people, she emphasised that the responsibility for managing children’s screen time lies with parents, not the government.

As Caldron Pool has previously reported, the Australian government and legacy media floated the idea back in 2022 of requiring all social media accounts to be tied to verified personal identification. The plan sparked immediate backlash over privacy concerns, but evidently, the push never fully disappeared—it simply rebranded.

Now, this “child-focused” legislation may quietly accomplish the same goal: ending online anonymity and consolidating unprecedented control over citizens’ digital lives. However it is framed, the result is ultimately the same—government gatekeeping of online speech.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Islamic Attack in East Congo: At Least 34 Christians Killed in Brutal Church Massacre

Islamic Attack in East Congo: At Least 34 Christians Killed in Brutal Church Massacre

"19 of the victims were women, 15 were men, and 9 were children. Most were stabbed to death in the church.”
By
by Rod LampardJul 29, 2025
Montreal Church Fined $2,500 for Worshiping Without a Permit

Montreal Church Fined $2,500 for Worshiping Without a Permit

A spokesperson for Mayor Valerie Plante stated, “This show runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal.”
By
by Staff WriterJul 28, 2025
Trump: “Immigration is Killing Europe”

Trump: “Immigration is Killing Europe”

"You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 26, 2025
They Want To Take Your Home

They Want To Take Your Home

"Debt has been pushed on every nation and almost every household, so that all people, everywhere, are vulnerable to hostile takeover by the globalist banks."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJul 25, 2025
Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false," she said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 24, 2025
Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

"He’s guilty. It’s not a question. He’s guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of," President Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 24, 2025
RFK Jr Uncovers Horrifying Organ Donor Atrocities, Launches Crusade for Reform

RFK Jr Uncovers Horrifying Organ Donor Atrocities, Launches Crusade for Reform

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy added.
By
by Rod LampardJul 23, 2025
God Hates a Lying Tongue

God Hates a Lying Tongue

"A man’s name is more precious than gold. And as such, he who steals the former is a worse thief than he who steals the latter."
By
by Ben DavisJul 23, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.