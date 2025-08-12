Image
Australia’s Anglo-Celtic Identity Is Being Erased by Multiculturalism, Warns Dr. Stephen Chavura

Australian academic and author Dr. Stephen Chavura has warned that Anglo-Celtic Australians could become a minority in their own country if current immigration trends and multicultural policies continue.

In a video shared on social media, Dr. Chavura argued that Australia’s identity is being reshaped by what he described as the “disastrous ideology of multiculturalism,” which, he claimed, undermines the nation’s Anglo-Celtic roots.

Reflecting on his own upbringing in the 1990s, Chavura said there was once a common understanding among schoolchildren that “Aussies” referred specifically to people of Anglo-Celtic descent, despite Australia’s growing ethnic diversity.

“Everyone kind of knew that even though we were all Australian citizens, there was such a thing as an ethnic Australian,” he said, adding that “when they referred to Aussies, they were referring to people of Anglo-Celtic background.”

Chavura argued that while Australians of various backgrounds have contributed to the country, it is the Anglo-Celtic heritage that has most significantly shaped Australia’s institutions, character, and history.

Drawing comparisons with Japan’s national identity, Chavura said multiculturalism has eroded the understanding of Australia as a nation with a foundational ethnic core.

“The character of Australia has for the most part been forged by Anglo-Celtic character, Anglo-Celtic history, institutions, folklore, folk culture,” he said.

He pointed to current demographic trends to support his claim, citing statistics that show nearly half of Australians are either born overseas or have at least one parent born overseas. He also noted the growing numbers of immigrants from India and China, warning that this shift could eventually render Anglo-Celtic Australians a minority.

“This is not only going to put Anglo-Celtic Australians into a minority in the country that they by and large built, but it is going to completely change the character of Australia,” Chavura stated.

He also criticised the lack of public debate surrounding immigration and multicultural policy, asserting that Australians were never asked if they supported such changes.

Chavura called for a reformed immigration system that aligns with what he described as the “Anglo-Celtic nature of Australia” and urged Australians to push back against multiculturalism and support the nation’s founding heritage.

