Australians Vote for More of the Same

"In politics, watered-down alternatives seldom win. Voters naturally choose the original over the imitation. The Liberal Party’s image has become that of a knock-off brand—safe, weak, uninspiring."

Staff Writer May 4, 2025

There’s a saying: democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner. In Australia, it seems the sheep are not only voting, but offering themselves up with enthusiasm. Taking a page out of Canada’s book, Australians have effectively rewarded failure by re-electing a government whose done nothing to deserve the vote of the Australian people.

Despite three difficult years marked by a cost-of-living crisis, high taxes, multiple interest rate hikes, stagnating wages, record immigration, a housing shortage, soaring energy bills, and growing pressure on health, education, and infrastructure, Australians opted for more of the same.

Why? Is it collective denial, media manipulation, a rigged system, voter importation through immigration, or perhaps a reflection of a system where real alternatives no longer exist?

The Liberal Party, under Peter Dutton, was leading in the polls not long ago. That lead has since evaporated. So, what changed? Was Dutton truly that unpopular, or did his strategy of imitating Labor’s policies simply evaporate any appeal?

For many, the Liberal Party increasingly appears to function as controlled opposition. It has largely abandoned the conservative base and chosen to compete with Labor by offering a diluted version of the same message: net-zero emissions commitments, multiculturalism, high immigration, support for LGBTQ+ legislation, vague gestures toward Indigenous recognition, increased foreign aid, and continued government overreach in digital regulation. So, if these are all considered good and necessary pursuits, why choose the half-hearted version?

Dutton’s approach of “Labor Lite” has proven politically suicidal. By endorsing the premise of Labor’s agenda, he affirmed the legitimacy of his opponent’s message and undercut his own platform.

In politics, watered-down alternatives seldom win. Voters naturally choose the original over the imitation. The Liberal Party’s image has become that of a knock-off brand—safe, weak, uninspiring. And in a time of national crisis, weakness rarely attracts respect.

Before the election, we posed the question on X: “Who will win this election?” The resounding answer? “Not the Australian people.” Indeed, Australia is changing—and fast. The country our children are growing up in is not the one we were born into. But perhaps there’s still reason for hope.

Across the Western world, we’re seeing a resurgence of genuine right-wing movements—often dismissed by the media as “far-right.” These movements are gaining traction not despite the failures of leftist globalist governments, but because of them. Could such a movement take root in Australia? Could a true opposition arise—one that puts Australians first and breaks with the globalists’ interests?

Time will tell. But let’s not forget: you can’t vote your way out of judgment. Scripture teaches that wicked and incompetent rulers are not merely political accidents—they are instruments of God’s discipline. He allows such leaders not just to teach us to vote better, but to call us to repent, to change our trajectory, and reject harmful ideologies, policies, and practices.

And Australia has much to repent for. Decades of de-Christianization. The destruction of the unborn. The celebration of sin and the marginalisation of righteousness. The relegation of biblical Christianity to just another competing ideology.

If we truly want to see Australia restored to greatness, we must acknowledge the foundation that made it great in the first place—and that foundation was unmistakably Christian.

So, regardless of the result, the High King of Australia is still Jesus Christ, and that is not subject to democratic consensus. Whoever holds power in Australia, we can take comfort in the fact that their “heart is a stream of water in the hand of the Lord; and He turns it wherever He wills” (Pro. 21:1)—left or right, God is still in control.

