Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Australian Christians Party Champions Freedom and Responsibility in First Major Address

“Australia's foundations are solid, even if we have forgotten them. Our legal system, our freedoms, our sense of fairness—they did not just fall from the sky. They were built on a Christian heritage that honours dignity, mercy, compassion and personal responsibility.”

Rod Lampard Jun 21, 2025

Australian Christians (AC) have made history.

Maryka Groenewald, AC’s first candidate to be elected to any Australian parliament, delivered her maiden speech on Thursday.

Her speech marks a watershed moment for the Jesus People party, which was first conceived of in 1992 by disability advocates Brian and Marge Lawrie.

Officially registered in 2011 as a political entity with the AEC, Groenewald’s election in 2025 to the Western Australian legislative council plants AC firmly into Australia’s political milieu.

Success has been a long time coming, and that success hasn’t arrived without opposition.

The AEC received 3 objections to AC’s registration within the “speak now or forever have your peace” timeframe given to protest AEC registration decisions.

Only 1 of those objections was formal, the AEC said.

The protest letter argued that the name “Australian Christians was too generic and “could be easily confused with other parties, such as the [now sadly defunct] Christian Democrats (CDP).”

Signalling to the author’s apparent agenda, the protest letter added,

“Were Australian Christians proposing a name like the ‘Christian Socialist Party’, there would be no objection because that would be a sufficient distinction.”

AEC responded by registering AC.

They rule the quibble over the name as nonsense, stating,

“The proposed name is clearly, visually and aurally distinguishable from the name or abbreviation of any other registered party,” the AEC asserted.

“The name ‘Australian Christians’ is therefore permitted under s.129 of the Electoral Act.”

Maryka Groenewald’s maiden speech is the culmination of AC’s determination. 

Thanking family, friends, and colleagues, Groenewald marked the pioneer moment by paying tribute to her family’s pioneering immigration story.

Her family’s exodus from South Africa coincided with a special mention of those still suffering through the country’s politically driven, race-based violence.

Groenewald then exclaimed that “the story of Jesus, his resurrection and the transforming truth of the gospel remains the biggest game changer in her life.”

Heading off potential complaints about Church and State, Groenewald laid out her boundaries, stating,

“I am not here to push my faith on anyone.”

 “And contrary to what people think it means, separation of church and state was always about preventing an exertion of the power of the state over the church, and vice versa.”

Defining the relationship between Church and State was never “actually about limiting Christian expression in the public space,” she clarified.

With Soli Deo Gloria in mind, AC’s goal is to defend Christian rights through preserving Christocentric classical liberal freedoms and responsibilities.

Their seven current primary concerns, as asserted by Groenewald, include:

  1. “Moves to strip Christian schools of their freedom to employ staff who want to live out their faith.”
  2. Preserving parental choice in education.
  3. Protecting Christian teachers from being forced to comply with ideologies that are unsupported by and incompatible with Christian convictions.
  4. Stopping aggressive activist LGBTQ+ legislation from making prayer a thought crime.
  5. Ending the LGBTrans war on children, and the war on the unborn in the womb.
  6. Recognising the value of chaplains and the contributions of chaplaincy.
  7. Reasserting God over government, in an era where government asserts itself as God.

Groenewald then added that the skills she brings to parliament are informed by both faith and action.

Such as successful ministry work with Aboriginal kids, prisons, and the fight to end human trafficking.

Emphasising Australia’s Christian heritage, Groenewald’s maiden speech concluded with an appeal to rediscover that foundation. 

“Australia’s foundations are solid, even if we have forgotten them.

“Our legal system, our freedoms, our sense of fairness—they did not just fall from the sky,” she explained. 

“They were built on a Christian heritage that honours dignity, mercy, compassion and personal responsibility.”

This is the Christian worldview, it “affirms that every life is valuable, that truth matters and that justice must be tempered with grace.”

These are not outdated values, she said.

“They are the reason we have enjoyed peace, freedom, and stability. Take them away, and everything begins to wobble.

“I hope to give voice to these values again.”

Leaning on Proverbs 3:5-7, Groenewald’s speech ends with the bold declaration,  “My steps are ordered, my path is straight. I look forward to walking it with the amazing people of WA and each of you over the next four years.”

And everybody said, Amen!

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
NSW Premier’s Staff Face Arrest for Refusing to Front Inquiry Into Hate Speech Laws

NSW Premier’s Staff Face Arrest for Refusing to Front Inquiry Into Hate Speech Laws

“The inquiry has agreed to issue arrest warrants” just to get Labor staffers to show up, according to NSW Libertarian John Ruddick.
By
by Rod LampardJun 20, 2025
Man with Highest IQ in the World Says Christianity is True: “The World Needs to Catch Up”

Man with Highest IQ in the World Says Christianity is True: “The World Needs to Catch Up”

Kim, who has an IQ score of 276, said it "is a highly rational conclusion."
By
by Staff WriterJun 20, 2025
The Gospel and Scattered Israel Restored

The Gospel and Scattered Israel Restored

"Paul uses Hosea's words, 'I will call them my people, which were not my people,' to demonstrate that the restoration Hosea spoke of is now being fulfilled in the new people of God, comprising both Jews and Gentiles, including the church in Rome."
By
by Ben DavisJun 20, 2025
Ex-CIA Agent: Christianity Targeted Because Christians Are a Threat to Tyranny

Ex-CIA Agent: Christianity Targeted Because Christians Are a Threat to Tyranny

"The Soviet Union made a statement that they could control the entire population, except the Christians. They had to put them in prison and in gulags."
By
by Staff WriterJun 20, 2025
I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

I Went to a Restaurant Yesterday and You Won’t Believe What Happened

If we wouldn't tolerate it from a restaurant...
By
by Staff WriterJun 19, 2025
Cruz: “Biblically, We’re Commanded to Support Israel”

Cruz: “Biblically, We’re Commanded to Support Israel”

Is support for modern Israel a biblical mandate based on God’s promises to Abraham?
By
by Ben DavisJun 19, 2025
NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

“Net zero has done nothing but push up the price of everything. It has done ZERO for the environment because other countries are ignoring their commitments," Senator Matt Canavan said.
By
by Rod LampardJun 19, 2025
Decriminalising Abortion Shifts the Right to Life from God to the State

Decriminalising Abortion Shifts the Right to Life from God to the State

"By legalising abortion, we are not just allowing the state to regulate life and death; we are redefining rights as privileges that can be granted and revoked by government, not as inherent gifts from God."
By
by Ben DavisJun 18, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.