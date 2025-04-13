Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

An elderly man in the UK has been warned by police that telling someone to “speak English” in England could be considered a hate crime. A video of the incident, currently going viral across social media, begins with the officer asking a man for video evidence after he allegedly told someone to “speak English,” explaining that such a remark might be classified as a hate crime.

The officer said, “Apparently, during some conversations between yourself, apparently, you’ve alleged—we weren’t here, so I don’t know you’ve said it—but you’ve alleged to say, ‘Speak English,’ or words to that effect?”

The elderly man responded, “I said ‘Speak clearly.’”

A woman off-camera then explained that the man was deaf and had simply asked the person to “speak clearly” so he could understand them. Despite the clarification, the officer presses the issue, explaining that such a remark could be perceived as a hate crime.

“That’s fine,” the officer replied. “That’s why we’ve just come to speak because potentially someone could perceive that as a hate crime. If someone said to me, ‘Officer, I believe this,’ then we need to look at it because someone is potentially reporting it as a hate crime.”

The video surfaces amid escalating tensions in the UK, where many native Britons feel that the establishment is enforcing a two-tier system of policing and justice—one that, in their view, unfairly marginalizes them under the pretext of uplifting “global majority” groups.

WATCH: