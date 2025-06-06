Image
Arrested, Strip Searched: Brussels’ Pro-LGBT Bureaucracy Bullies Billboard Chris

"All of our possessions were taken and logged," he said. "I had to strip down to my underwear for a search, and we were put into jail cells."

Rod Lampard Jun 7, 2025

Billboard Chris (Chris Elston) is set to sue Brussels’ pro-LGBT bureaucracy for harassment after being arrested and strip-searched.

The father of two was pulled off the street and detained just after 5 pm along with Alliance Defending Freedom’s Lois McLatchie Miller.

Police descended on Elston and Miller after they called to report an apparent Antifa mob dressed mostly in black threatening them.

Instead of controlling those frenzied by the far-left bullying and protecting Elston’s right to free speech, Belgium’s finest arrested him for allegedly starting a “public disturbance.”

Authorities confiscated his “kids cannot consent to puberty blockers” signs, handcuffed the pair, took them to a police station, strip-searched Elston and McLatchie, then threw them in jail.

While not confirmed as Antifa, the hate-spitting swarm resembled the far-left’s LGBTrans attacks on Elston in April.

Lois’ husband, Dr. Calum Miller, said at the time, she had been arrested simply for holding a sign saying, “Children are never born in the wrong body” and talking to people about the dangers of gender-queer ideology.

“Free speech in Europe is DEAD,” he added, while noting he wasn’t able to get in touch with her.

In a separate update posted to X, Elston recalled, “4 police vans and about 14 police showing up.”

“I guess they thought it was easier to take care of us than the angry mob.”

They removed his signs, then said he and Lois “were being charged with what translates as causing a disturbance of the peace. 

“All of our possessions were taken and logged, I had to strip down to my underwear for a search, and we were put into jail cells,” he continued.

The two were released around 9 pm without charge.

Police told Elston his trademark conversation starter signs would not be returned to him, saying they were being sent away to be destroyed.

Responding to what appears to be a wrongful arrest, he rightly accused the EU HQ bureaucracy of abusing its authority.

Elston then labelled the fiasco “state-sanctioned censorship.”

“We’re looking at legal options; we’re going to sue. This is a violation of our rights,”  he concluded.

“This behaviour can’t be allowed to stand.”

The self-funded advocate for kids facing a lifetime of harm because of so-called LGBTrans “gender affirming care” was in Brussels to raise his concerns with EU representatives.

Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen publicly agreed with Elston and called the meeting special.

Ruissen wrote on X, “Children are too young for puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery.”

What really is LGBTrans activist affirming care, “also leads to enormous damage: infertility and lifelong dependency on medical care or hormones.

“We should teach our children—as parents and society—that they are beautiful just the way they are.”

Declaring the talks as successful, Elston said an invitation was offered for him to return to the European Parliament in November.

“There will always be efforts to silence us,” he remarked.

“But nothing is going to stop us from winning this war on kids.”

Through conversation, Elston asserted, we are going to end “the greatest child abuse scandal in modern medical history.” 

His defiance in the face of arrest, intimidation and the humiliation designed to deter him is another heroic “hell no” to PRIDE activist overreach.

Another example of heroism is found in the persistence of the cancelled, but unbreakable, Australian Child Psychologist, Dr. Jillian Spencer (read more here).

This said, I think there’s a troubling symbolism to Elston and McLatchie’s token arrest.

Their bigoted opponents scream bigot, while justifying democracy-killing-violence as necessary to end what they falsely allege are threats to democracy.

The LGBTQ+ self-identifying sex cult confiscating and then burning people’s property today, could very well become burning dissenters at the stake tomorrow. 

This is an emotionally unstable movement that isn’t just supported by the behemoth of bloated bureaucracy, they are protected by it.

