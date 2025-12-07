Image
Archbishop Warns Agenda 2030 Activists Have Infiltrated Western Governments

“A dangerous subversive elite has managed to infiltrate at the highest levels of Western institutions and governments," he warned.

Rod Lampard Dec 8, 2025

An excommunicated Catholic Bishop, who was among those calling out COVID-19 vaccines, has warned that Agenda 2030 activists are infiltrating Western governments.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò made the explosive comments in a 2-minute video that’s going viral on X.

“A dangerous subversive elite,” Viganò alleged, “has managed to infiltrate at the highest levels of Western institutions and governments.”

Their goal is “to implement the [allegedly] criminal plan, Agenda 2030.”

Viganò explained that “in many self-proclaimed democratic states, the voices denouncing this global coup have been silenced.”

Listing the tools weaponised against dissenters, he included, “censorship, intimidation, psychiatrization (punitive psychiatry fake phobia accusations – crazy making) and even arrest.”

The excommunicated bishop said infiltrators were part of a “totalitarian regime quietly establishing itself in Europe, Canada, and Australia.”

These nations, Viganò stated, were “vassals of the United Nations, NATO, World Health Organisation, and World Economic Forum.”

The motivation behind Viganò’s video was to highlight the plight of Rainer Fuellmich, a lawyer, huge COVID critic, and founder of the NGO International Crimes Investigative Committee(ICIC).

Fuellmich is serving a 3-year prison sentence on what many believe are trumped-up embezzlement charges to hide government corruption.

The controversial lawyer is outspoken about how Big Pharma and Big Government allegedly colluded to profit in a big way from the CCP-induced therapeutic totalitarianism.

In an interview from November 2020, Fuellmich argued that those “responsible for the Corona fraud scandal should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity and charged with civil damages.”

“At the political level,” he said, “everything must be done to ensure that no one ever again has such power to deceive humanity or manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.”

Further, Fuellmich, in line with others, like microbiologist Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, firmly believes the Wuhan Virus, and its “vaccines”, were probably bioweapons.

In a recent October update made from jail and published online, Fuellmich implied that his sentence was a set-up.

“I’m here because of my Corona investigative work,” and the quest to hold governments, pharmaceutical companies, and politicians accountable, he explained.

“This was all about free speech. We were investigating what was behind the coronavirus pandemic. Which was obviously a ‘plandemic.’”

Because he’s still speaking out, Fuellmich said, his rights were being smashed.

Speaking about bureaucrats, he said, “They want to cover themselves.”

He’s accused the German government of “pressuring the prison to stop him from saying anything about COVID at all.”

“They’re trying to keep him from making any phone calls to anyone other than his wife, twice a week, for 20 minutes only.”

Those calls, he added, “are also monitored by the prison officials.”

Fuellmich stated that the reason he is in prison is that the state wants to kill free speech in general.

With regards to his case in particular, he said, those behind COVID “are trying to make him shut up so that no one will know who was involved in it.”

Supporting his claims, the Centre for Global Research suggested that the attacks on Fuellmich were likely due to him being “among some of the first to recognise that the COVID measures constituted crimes against humanity.”

With the help of “over 150 scientists and experts,” CGR said, “Fuellmich had all of the receipts, and he was ready to take action.”

Hence, his imprisonment and the new prison limitations on his reach.

Of additional significance, Feullmich adamantly maintains his innocence.

He also considers German authorities forcibly removing him from his home in Mexico to be kidnapping.

For example, there was no extradition trial.

CGR agreed.

“It is beyond a shadow of a doubt that Reiner Fuellmich had to be stopped in order to prevent him from continuing his precious investigational work exposing the truth regarding the “pandemic” as well as the so-called “vaccines.”

Fuellmich is in prison, not because of alleged embezzlement, CGR explained. 

He is there because he advocated for a Nuremberg level of accountability or transparency.

“He clearly is a political prisoner,” or COVID’s co-conspirators.

“His case demands the attention of international human rights organisations, as well as the indignation of worldwide public opinion, ”they concluded.

Advocating for Feullmich, Aussie legal eagle and staunch COVID critic, Tony Nikolic (AFL Attorneys), said Fuellmich’s persecution was “a disgrace to justice.”

This is all part of an “intentional effort to shut down voices speaking out against the corruption,” Nikolic said.

When concluding his own advocacy video, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called  “on Catholics, all people of good will to raise their voices in defence of those persecuted by The Globalist Regime.”

“It is not Attorney Fulmich who should be imprisoned, but those who committed the greatest crime ever against humanity.”

Such as, “Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Ursula von der Leyen, Albert Burla, and all their accomplices and emissaries.

“Especially those in institutional positions.” 

“Free Rainer Fumish,” Viganò demanded.

All in all, the conversation is as complex as the apparent motives surrounding Fuelmich’s arrest are deep.

Despite this, aside from a VICE hit piece, there are no real media reports about the case.

Neither are there any signs that anyone within the legacy media apparatus is at all interested in this very real battle for freedom of speech. 

