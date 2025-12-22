Appeals Court Clears Path to Defund Planned Parenthood: RFK Jnr Scores Huge Pro-Life Victory

Trump’s attempt to defund Planned Parenthood is free and clear after three circuit judges gave a lower court ban the boot.

The legal win known as Planned Parenthood Federation of America et al v. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., et al, removes barriers put in place by a federal judge in July.

Removing taxpayer funding from the abortion mill was halted after the judge ordered Trump not to proceed with prohibiting payments to abortion providers.

Taking point, Robert F. Kennedy Jnr’s Make America Healthy Again office challenged the district court freeze.

Mayra is a former Planned Parenthood director exposing how women were COERCED into having abortions they didn't want.



Planned Parenthood doesn't care about women's health.



They care about profiting from abortions. pic.twitter.com/OrQgjw8cNu — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 13, 2025

The Trump administration subsequently won.

Planned Parenthood had sued the MAGA administration to secure its long-held position in the lineup for taxpayer handouts.

They also took issue with being referred to as a “prohibited entity.”

Page 139 of Trump’s “Big Beautiful” – Tax and Spending bill – effectively denies the abortion milling conglomerate “eligibility for Medicaid reimbursements.”

Additionally, the language designates Planned Parenthood a “prohibited entity” when it comes to federal funding.

Listed under Section 71113, the bill (which is now law) states,

“No federal funds shall be used to make payments to a prohibited entity, including its affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, and clinics.”

This includes 501 charitable organisations that are “primarily engaged in family planning services, ‘reproductive’ health, and related medical care; and who provide abortions.”

True to his lukewarm election gamble on abortion, the bill’s only exception to federal funding for an abortion is the self-defence of the mother.

As the next paragraph states,

“Other than an abortion, if the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest, or where a pregnancy places the woman in danger of death unless an abortion is performed.”

Reporting on the decision, the Christian Post recalled that Planned Parenthood took the legal action to protect its taxpayer-funded income, because without their abortion mills would have to close.

This is reflected in the ruling, which stated that only Planned Parenthood fit the four criteria for defunding.

Planned Parenthood then alleged they were singled out for punishment, which meant that defunding their ‘reproductive services’ (abortion) was “unconstitutional.”

This was, PP argued, “a violation of their equal protection rights because it treats them differently from other providers of abortion services based on a fundamental right: their association with Planned Parenthood’s national organisation and their fellow Members.”

The three circuit judges disagreed, and “vacated the district court’s preliminary injunctions.”

In their ruling, they refuted the “violation” claims, concluding that “no fundamental right had been violated.”

Neither is the Trump administration’s designation of Planned Parenthood “irrational.”

Responding to the court’s overturning of PP’s attempt to keep the money rolling in, Heartbeat International said, “The appeals court ruling is an important step forward.”

Conservative pundits such as Mark Levin and Dinesh D’Souza called the victory “huge.”

Replying to news that Trump had cut funding in July, pro-life news and views site Live Action reminded critics and supporters alike that, alongside abortions, Planned Parenthood was also offering ‘gender affirming care.’

This “included prescribing cross-sex hormones to minors.”

According to Live Action, PP’s last yearly income statement recorded the abortion factory “being handed over $800 million in taxpayer money, which included federal Medicaid funding.”

At the time, Live Action boss Lila Rose remarked, “Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion chain, ending over 400,000 lives annually while masking their business as healthcare.

“This defunding victory is a crucial step toward ending that injustice.”

To this she added, “It’s only the beginning.”

“No taxpayer should ever be complicit in violence. Every mother deserves real support, and every child deserves the chance to live.”