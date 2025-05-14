Image
Apologist Wesley Huff Appears on Flagrant Podcast

"As we've noted before, there is a cultural shift underway, and the Western world may just be ripe for revival."

Staff Writer May 14, 2025

Christian apologist Wesley Huff appeared on the Flagrant podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz, engaging in a wide-ranging conversation on theology, justice, and the Christian concept of redemption. Huff, who gained broader recognition following an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in January, articulated foundational Christian beliefs about forgiveness and divine justice.

During the episode, Huff explained the theological premise that, in Christianity, justice and mercy are not in conflict but are reconciled through the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. He emphasized the idea that Jesus voluntarily gave His life, quoting John 10:17-18, where Jesus said, “No one takes my life from me; I give it of my own accord.” This act, according to Huff, makes forgiveness possible, even in response to the most serious offenses.

“Forgiveness is costly,” Huff said. “There is always a cost for forgiveness somewhere. The Christian view is that God Himself absorbed that cost through the crucifixion.”

Huff contrasted this view with what he described as a “points-based” system found in other religions, specifically referencing Islamic teachings on moral balance through good and bad deeds. He cited the biblical prophet Isaiah to highlight the Christian belief that even righteous human actions fall short of God’s holiness, describing them as “filthy rags” in comparison.

Concluding his remarks, Huff summarized the Christian doctrine of judgment, stating that each person ultimately faces a choice: accept personal accountability for sin or be covered by the righteousness of Christ.

The podcast episode marks yet another high-profile discussion of Christian apologetics in the mainstream, continuing a trend of Christian thinkers appearing on largely secular platforms to engage in broader cultural conversations. As we’ve noted before, there is a cultural shift underway, and the Western world may just be ripe for revival.

