Anglican Catholics Cancel Calvin Robinson Over Hand Gesture at Pro-life Rally

Any arm raised above the head is now a suspected Hitler salute, and the joyless “hate speech” police are not joking.

Raising a hand to ask a question, or wave down a taxi, could potentially make you jobless.

Elon Musk is among the first to face the wrath of those confusing hand gestures with the Hitler salute.

He was scorned for making the internet-breaking hand gesture after his speech at Trump’s inauguration.

Musk tapped his chest, then raised his arm to salute the optimism, and hope, currently being rediscovered in the United States.

Now, Calvin Robinson, a former GB News host, British priest, and podcaster is being cancelled for using Musk’s impassioned gesture at the annual national pro-life conference in the United States.

Rather than laugh with the obvious tongue-in-cheek nature of the gesture, the apparently humorous hierocracy in the Anglican Catholic Church reacted by firing Robinson.

Confirming his cancellation, ACC posted a statement to social media, saying, Robinson’s licence had been revoked.

“He is no longer serving as a priest in the ACC.”

The ACC governing body accused Robinson of engagement farming, stating, “his action appears to have been an attempt to curry favour from the political right by provoking” leftists.

“He has been warned against online trolling, and other such actions, and told to stop,” they continued.

Implying that Calvin Robinson’s conservative political convictions made him unfit for priestly vocation, they ruled his “actions as harmful, divisive, and contrary to the tenets of Christian charity.”

The ACC, appearing to curry favour with those calling Robinson a “Nazi,” declared, anyone who ‘mimics the Nazi salute, even as a joke or an attempt to troll their opponents, trivialize the horror of the Holocaust.’

Notably, the ACC did not clarify whether or not calling political opponents “Nazis,” was an uncharitable, therefore unchristian, and cancellable offense.

Nor did the ACC comment on whether their implied ban on Hitler humour would include excommunicating Christians who watch Dad’s Army or Hogan’s Heroes reruns.

For context, the hand gesture marked the end to a 10-minute speech, which coincided with Robinson also blessing the pro-life cause and its advocates.

During his speech, Robinson drew attention to the contrast between the U.S. president speaking at a pro-life rally, and British bureaucrats putting pro-lifers in prison for quietly praying outside abortion clinics.

Citing examples, Robinson said, Americans shouldn’t take this for granted.

“In the U.K. this year we had our biggest march for life ever. We had 10,000 people.”

Nowhere, he said, near the 1 million people who showed up to the American march.

“Yesterday, I saw a stage full of elected officials.”

In the UK, “we have to beg our politicians to turn up,” Robinson explained.

“This is a fantastic time to be in America for someone who believes in life.”

Citing examples from “back home,” Robinson threw the spotlight on Isabel Vaughan-Spruce.

Vaughan-Spruce was arrested in 2023 for breaching an abortion “safe space” with her silent prayers.

The U.K. mum was later vindicated after the UK government was mocked for imprisoning British mums for silent prayer, while Islamists ran around screaming for jihad against the Jews.

Similarly, Robinson shared the story of Afghanistan veteran, Adam Smith-Connor.

Smith-Connor was slapped with a criminal charge for silently praying in the vicinity of an abortion mill, in October last year.

Fined 9,000 pounds, and handed a conditional discharge, the father of two was found guilty of breaking the local council’s 2022 Public Spaces Protection Order, which prohibits prayer.

Recalling the tragic death of 19-year-old Christian, Sudiksha Thirumalesh, Robinson said, “It’s demonic and wicked. They don’t want people to pray because they misunderstand the power of prayer.”

Worse, he added, the socialised medical establishment “do not understand the sanctity of life.”

They “do not understand that we are made in the image of God; that they don’t have the power to say when we live, or when we die, only God does.”

Thirumalesh died after Britian’s socialist medical bureaucracy stopped her from accessing treatment in Canada.

“This is where we are in the U.K. You’re not allowed to help unless the state says so,” Robinson concluded.

To this he added, pro-life is the “last stand for the West.

“This is the last stand for Christendom. It’s make-or-break time.

“Every country in Europe is embracing death. America, as far I can see, is the only country fighting for life.”

Those more interested in Calvin Robinson’s hand gesture than his speech, have missed the point.

We all lose when we’re forced to obsess over salutes, and implied intent, instead of context, and content.

Cancelling pastors for hand gestures that look like the Hitler salute, is as self-defeating as drilling holes in a boat to catch fish.

Watch Calvin’s speech in full here: